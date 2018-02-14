JUST IN
Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd.

BSE: 531033 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE101E01010
BSE 10:15 | 05 Dec Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 10.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 10.00
VOLUME 10
52-Week high 10.08
52-Week low 9.01
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd.

Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd

Regal Entertainment and Consultants Ltd. (Regal) is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in business/consumer services. It is engaged in financial sector. Regal Entertainment And Consultants Limited was originally incorporated as a private limited company on January 01, 1992 under the name Regal Finance And Consultants Private Limited. The company was converted into a public limited ...> More

Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 5.74
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.74
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.02 0.03 -33.33
Other Income -
Total Income 0.02 0.03 -33.33
Total Expenses 0.01 0.04 -75
Operating Profit 0.01 -0.02 150
Net Profit 0.01 -0.02 150
Equity Capital 3.07 3.07 -
> More on Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd Financials Results

Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kinetic Trust 9.45 0.00 3.18
Rich Universe 4.30 -4.87 3.12
HB Leasing &Fin. 2.80 -0.36 3.10
Nicco Uco All. 0.37 0.00 3.07
Krishna Capital 9.70 -0.51 3.07
Regal Entertain. 10.00 0.00 3.07
Sh. Kalyan Hold. 3.06 -1.92 3.05
> More on Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd Peer Group

Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 35.06
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 41.36
Custodians 0.00
Other 23.58
> More on Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 10.00
10.00
Week Low/High 0.00
10.00
Month Low/High 0.00
10.00
YEAR Low/High 9.01
10.00
All TIME Low/High 0.20
26.00

