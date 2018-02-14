You are here » Home
Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd.
|BSE: 531033
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE101E01010
BSE
10:15 | 05 Dec
Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|10.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|10.00
|VOLUME
|10
|52-Week high
|10.08
|52-Week low
|9.01
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|10.00
|CLOSE
|10.00
|VOLUME
|10
|52-Week high
|10.08
|52-Week low
|9.01
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3.07
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd.
Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd
Regal Entertainment and Consultants Ltd. (Regal) is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in business/consumer services. It is engaged in financial sector.
Regal Entertainment And Consultants Limited was originally incorporated as a private limited company on January 01, 1992 under the name Regal Finance And Consultants Private Limited. The company was converted into a public limited ...> More
Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd - Financial Results
Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd - Peer Group
Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|10.00
|10.00
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|10.00
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|10.00
|YEAR Low/High
|9.01
|10.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.20
|26.00
Quick Links for Regal Entertainment & Consultants: