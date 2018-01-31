JUST IN
Regaliaa Realty Ltd.

BSE: 530807 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE098H01011
BSE 15:14 | 15 Jun Regaliaa Realty Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Regaliaa Realty Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 10.90
PREVIOUS CLOSE 11.00
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 10.90
52-Week low 10.90
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 10.90
Sell Qty 4957.00
About Regaliaa Realty Ltd.

Regaliaa Realty Ltd

Regaliaa Realty Ltd., is a listed Public Limited Company engaged in the business of Property Development & Construction. The Company was promoted in the year 1994 with the purpose of designing, developing, constructing and marketing apartments, semi independent houses, independent houses, IT Parks, Malls, Service Apartments, etc. It has completed several projects in and around the city of Chenn...> More

Regaliaa Realty Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -5.98
P/B Ratio () [*S] -1.82
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Regaliaa Realty Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.01 0.03 -66.67
Operating Profit -0.01 -0.03 66.67
Net Profit -0.03 -0.04 25
Equity Capital 3.6 3.6 -
Regaliaa Realty Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Macro Intl. 11.26 -4.98 4.47
Yuranus Infrast. 12.40 -4.62 4.34
Grovy India 30.40 -4.85 4.26
Shelter Infra 10.97 4.98 3.92
Regaliaa Realty 10.90 -0.91 3.92
Patidar Build. 6.39 -4.63 3.51
KMF Builders 2.66 -5.00 3.24
Regaliaa Realty Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 4.63
Banks/FIs 0.09
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 32.00
Custodians 0.00
Other 63.28
Regaliaa Realty Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Regaliaa Realty Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 10.90
10.90
Week Low/High 0.00
10.90
Month Low/High 0.00
10.90
YEAR Low/High 10.90
11.00
All TIME Low/High 5.35
49.00

