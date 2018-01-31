Regaliaa Realty Ltd.
|BSE: 530807
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE098H01011
|BSE 15:14 | 15 Jun
|Regaliaa Realty Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Regaliaa Realty Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|10.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|11.00
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|10.90
|52-Week low
|10.90
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|10.90
|Sell Qty
|4957.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Regaliaa Realty Ltd.
Regaliaa Realty Ltd., is a listed Public Limited Company engaged in the business of Property Development & Construction. The Company was promoted in the year 1994 with the purpose of designing, developing, constructing and marketing apartments, semi independent houses, independent houses, IT Parks, Malls, Service Apartments, etc. It has completed several projects in and around the city of Chenn...> More
Regaliaa Realty Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-5.98
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-1.82
Announcement
-
-
STATEMENT OF INVESTOR COMPLAINTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31/12/2017
-
Compliance Certificate For The Period 1St April 2017 To 30Th September 2017
-
-
Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ending 30Th September 2017
-
Regaliaa Realty Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.01
|0.03
|-66.67
|Operating Profit
|-0.01
|-0.03
|66.67
|Net Profit
|-0.03
|-0.04
|25
|Equity Capital
|3.6
|3.6
|-
Regaliaa Realty Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Macro Intl.
|11.26
|-4.98
|4.47
|Yuranus Infrast.
|12.40
|-4.62
|4.34
|Grovy India
|30.40
|-4.85
|4.26
|Shelter Infra
|10.97
|4.98
|3.92
|Regaliaa Realty
|10.90
|-0.91
|3.92
|Patidar Build.
|6.39
|-4.63
|3.51
|KMF Builders
|2.66
|-5.00
|3.24
Regaliaa Realty Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Regaliaa Realty Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Regaliaa Realty Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|10.90
|
|10.90
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|10.90
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|10.90
|YEAR Low/High
|10.90
|
|11.00
|All TIME Low/High
|5.35
|
|49.00
Quick Links for Regaliaa Realty:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices