Regency Ceramics Ltd

Promoted by G N Naidu and his associates, Regency Ceramics (RCL) set up a unit in 1985-86 to manufacture 25,000 tpa of glazed and unglazed ceramic floor and wall tiles at Yanam, Pondicherry, in technical and financial collaboration with Welko Industrial, Italy. The project was originally formed as a 100% EOU with a total cost of Rs 12 cr which was part-financed by a public issue in Dec.'85. Howeve...> More