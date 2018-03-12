Regency Ceramics Ltd.
|BSE: 515018
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: REGENCERAM
|ISIN Code: INE277C01012
|BSE 11:01 | 12 Mar
|5.64
|
-0.29
(-4.89%)
|
OPEN
5.65
|
HIGH
5.65
|
LOW
5.64
|NSE LIVE 10:20 | 12 Mar
|5.65
|
-0.25
(-4.24%)
|
OPEN
5.90
|
HIGH
5.90
|
LOW
5.65
About Regency Ceramics Ltd.
Promoted by G N Naidu and his associates, Regency Ceramics (RCL) set up a unit in 1985-86 to manufacture 25,000 tpa of glazed and unglazed ceramic floor and wall tiles at Yanam, Pondicherry, in technical and financial collaboration with Welko Industrial, Italy. The project was originally formed as a 100% EOU with a total cost of Rs 12 cr which was part-financed by a public issue in Dec.'85. Howeve...> More
Regency Ceramics Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|15
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-24.26
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.23
Regency Ceramics Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.01
|400
|Total Income
|0.05
|0.01
|400
|Total Expenses
|0.23
|0.21
|9.52
|Operating Profit
|-0.19
|-0.2
|5
|Net Profit
|-1.37
|-1.41
|2.84
|Equity Capital
|26.44
|26.44
|-
Regency Ceramics Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Murudesh Ceramic
|36.80
|-2.26
|166.34
|Restile Ceramics
|7.15
|8.33
|70.27
|Euro Ceramics
|6.46
|1.10
|21.80
|Regency Ceramics
|5.64
|-4.89
|14.91
|Schablona India
|22.94
|4.99
|7.23
Regency Ceramics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Regency Ceramics Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.53%
|2.73%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|-6.61%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|7.84%
|15.31%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|12.57%
|5.61%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-25.89%
|-30.25%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|57.10%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Regency Ceramics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.64
|
|5.65
|Week Low/High
|5.16
|
|6.00
|Month Low/High
|5.16
|
|6.00
|YEAR Low/High
|4.25
|
|10.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.09
|
|70.00
