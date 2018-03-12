JUST IN
Regency Ceramics Ltd.

BSE: 515018 Sector: Consumer
NSE: REGENCERAM ISIN Code: INE277C01012
BSE 11:01 | 12 Mar 5.64 -0.29
(-4.89%)
OPEN

5.65

 HIGH

5.65

 LOW

5.64
NSE LIVE 10:20 | 12 Mar 5.65 -0.25
(-4.24%)
OPEN

5.90

 HIGH

5.90

 LOW

5.65
About Regency Ceramics Ltd.

Regency Ceramics Ltd

Promoted by G N Naidu and his associates, Regency Ceramics (RCL) set up a unit in 1985-86 to manufacture 25,000 tpa of glazed and unglazed ceramic floor and wall tiles at Yanam, Pondicherry, in technical and financial collaboration with Welko Industrial, Italy. The project was originally formed as a 100% EOU with a total cost of Rs 12 cr which was part-financed by a public issue in Dec.'85. Howeve...> More

Regency Ceramics Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   15
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -24.26
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.23
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Regency Ceramics Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.05 0.01 400
Total Income 0.05 0.01 400
Total Expenses 0.23 0.21 9.52
Operating Profit -0.19 -0.2 5
Net Profit -1.37 -1.41 2.84
Equity Capital 26.44 26.44 -
Regency Ceramics Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Murudesh Ceramic 36.80 -2.26 166.34
Restile Ceramics 7.15 8.33 70.27
Euro Ceramics 6.46 1.10 21.80
Regency Ceramics 5.64 -4.89 14.91
Schablona India 22.94 4.99 7.23
Regency Ceramics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 57.62
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 21.12
Custodians 0.00
Other 19.74
Regency Ceramics Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.53% 2.73% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA -6.61% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 7.84% 15.31% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 12.57% 5.61% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -25.89% -30.25% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 57.10% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Regency Ceramics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5.64
5.65
Week Low/High 5.16
6.00
Month Low/High 5.16
6.00
YEAR Low/High 4.25
10.00
All TIME Low/High 2.09
70.00

