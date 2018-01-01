JUST IN
Regency Trust Ltd.

BSE: 511585 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE425F01010
BSE LIVE 15:14 | 30 Jan Regency Trust Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Regency Trust Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 3.15
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.09
VOLUME 5000
52-Week high 3.88
52-Week low 1.62
P/E 105.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 32
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 3.15
Sell Qty 15000.00
About Regency Trust Ltd.

Regency Trust Ltd

Regency Trust Ltd. provides retail financial services in India. The companys principal products/services include asset based financing, corporate finance, and bills discounting. It also engages in securities trading. The company is based in Kolkata, India. Regency Trust was incorporated on September 2, 1988. It is a non-banking finance company registered with the Reserve Bank of India, which do...> More

Regency Trust Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   32
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.03
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 105.00
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.12
P/B Ratio () [*S] 26.25
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Regency Trust Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.19 0.07 171.43
Other Income -
Total Income 0.19 0.07 171.43
Total Expenses 0.16 0.06 166.67
Operating Profit 0.03 0.01 200
Net Profit 0.03 0.01 200
Equity Capital 10 10 -
Regency Trust Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Systematix Corp. 25.40 0.00 33.32
Mudit Finlease 64.30 -4.81 32.73
Sangam Advisors 32.00 0.95 32.03
Regency Trust 3.15 1.94 31.50
Vora Const. 48.00 -4.00 30.96
KARNAVATI FIN. 30.45 5.00 30.60
SKP Securities 69.00 -4.30 30.36
Regency Trust Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 4.30
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 64.29
Custodians 0.00
Other 31.41
Regency Trust Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.47% -0.64%
1 Month NA NA -1.15% -0.60%
3 Month NA NA 2.04% 1.23%
6 Month -10.26% NA 5.43% 4.60%
1 Year 72.13% NA 17.13% 16.41%
3 Year -26.91% NA 17.19% 18.67%

Regency Trust Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.15
3.15
Week Low/High 0.00
3.15
Month Low/High 0.00
3.15
YEAR Low/High 1.62
4.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
112.00

