Regency Trust Ltd.
|BSE: 511585
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE425F01010
|BSE LIVE 15:14 | 30 Jan
|Regency Trust Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Regency Trust Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|3.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.09
|VOLUME
|5000
|52-Week high
|3.88
|52-Week low
|1.62
|P/E
|105.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|32
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|3.15
|Sell Qty
|15000.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|105.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|32
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|3.15
|CLOSE
|3.09
|VOLUME
|5000
|52-Week high
|3.88
|52-Week low
|1.62
|P/E
|105.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|32
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|3.15
|Sell Qty
|15000.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|105.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|31.50
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Regency Trust Ltd.
Regency Trust Ltd. provides retail financial services in India. The companys principal products/services include asset based financing, corporate finance, and bills discounting. It also engages in securities trading. The company is based in Kolkata, India. Regency Trust was incorporated on September 2, 1988. It is a non-banking finance company registered with the Reserve Bank of India, which do...> More
Regency Trust Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|32
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.03
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|105.00
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|0.12
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|26.25
Announcement
-
Notice Of Board Meeting For The Quarter Ended December 31 2017 To Be Held On Friday February 09 2018
-
Revised Record Date For Reduction In Face Value From Rs. 10/- To Re. 1/-
-
Record Date For Reduction In Face Value From Rs. 10/- To Rs.1/-
-
-
Compliance Certificate Pursuant To Regulation 13(3) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requ
-
Regency Trust Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.19
|0.07
|171.43
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.19
|0.07
|171.43
|Total Expenses
|0.16
|0.06
|166.67
|Operating Profit
|0.03
|0.01
|200
|Net Profit
|0.03
|0.01
|200
|Equity Capital
|10
|10
|-
Regency Trust Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Systematix Corp.
|25.40
|0.00
|33.32
|Mudit Finlease
|64.30
|-4.81
|32.73
|Sangam Advisors
|32.00
|0.95
|32.03
|Regency Trust
|3.15
|1.94
|31.50
|Vora Const.
|48.00
|-4.00
|30.96
|KARNAVATI FIN.
|30.45
|5.00
|30.60
|SKP Securities
|69.00
|-4.30
|30.36
Regency Trust Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Regency Trust Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.47%
|-0.64%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.15%
|-0.60%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.04%
|1.23%
|6 Month
|-10.26%
|NA
|5.43%
|4.60%
|1 Year
|72.13%
|NA
|17.13%
|16.41%
|3 Year
|-26.91%
|NA
|17.19%
|18.67%
Regency Trust Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.15
|
|3.15
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|3.15
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|3.15
|YEAR Low/High
|1.62
|
|4.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|112.00
Quick Links for Regency Trust:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices