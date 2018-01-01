Regent Enterprises Ltd.
|BSE: 512624
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE769D01016
About Regent Enterprises Ltd.
Chandrika Traders Limited engages in investing and trading in securities in India. The company is based in New Delhi, India. The company was incorporated in the year 1994....> More
Regent Enterprises Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|15
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.48
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|9.33
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|12.00
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.37
Regent Enterprises Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|475.41
|245.89
|93.34
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.17
|-88.24
|Total Income
|475.43
|246.06
|93.22
|Total Expenses
|474.85
|245.7
|93.26
|Operating Profit
|0.58
|0.36
|61.11
|Net Profit
|0.51
|0.29
|75.86
|Equity Capital
|33.46
|33.46
|-
Regent Enterprises Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Northlink Fiscal
|30.00
|0.33
|15.75
|Trident Tools
|11.10
|-4.72
|15.58
|SRU Steels
|19.20
|20.00
|15.34
|Regent Enterp.
|4.48
|0.22
|14.99
|Panache Innovat.
|33.20
|-4.60
|14.57
|Trio Merc. Trad.
|12.35
|-2.76
|14.39
|Yash Mgmt & Sat.
|8.44
|-4.95
|14.35
Regent Enterprises Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-13.01%
|NA
|0.58%
|-0.30%
|1 Month
|-14.67%
|NA
|-1.04%
|-0.26%
|3 Month
|-17.04%
|NA
|2.15%
|1.57%
|6 Month
|75.69%
|NA
|5.55%
|4.96%
|1 Year
|105.50%
|NA
|17.27%
|16.81%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.33%
|19.08%
Regent Enterprises Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.48
|
|4.60
|Week Low/High
|4.47
|
|5.00
|Month Low/High
|4.47
|
|6.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.80
|
|8.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.80
|
|28.00
