JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Regent Enterprises Ltd

Regent Enterprises Ltd.

BSE: 512624 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE769D01016
BSE LIVE 15:07 | 12 Mar 4.48 0.01
(0.22%)
OPEN

4.48

 HIGH

4.60

 LOW

4.48
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Regent Enterprises Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 4.48
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.47
VOLUME 2611
52-Week high 8.44
52-Week low 1.80
P/E 9.33
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 15
Buy Price 4.48
Buy Qty 833.00
Sell Price 4.69
Sell Qty 469.00
OPEN 4.48
CLOSE 4.47
VOLUME 2611
52-Week high 8.44
52-Week low 1.80
P/E 9.33
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 15
Buy Price 4.48
Buy Qty 833.00
Sell Price 4.69
Sell Qty 469.00

About Regent Enterprises Ltd.

Regent Enterprises Ltd

Chandrika Traders Limited engages in investing and trading in securities in India. The company is based in New Delhi, India. The company was incorporated in the year 1994....> More

Regent Enterprises Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   15
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.48
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 9.33
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 12.00
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.37
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Regent Enterprises Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 475.41 245.89 93.34
Other Income 0.02 0.17 -88.24
Total Income 475.43 246.06 93.22
Total Expenses 474.85 245.7 93.26
Operating Profit 0.58 0.36 61.11
Net Profit 0.51 0.29 75.86
Equity Capital 33.46 33.46 -
> More on Regent Enterprises Ltd Financials Results

Regent Enterprises Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Northlink Fiscal 30.00 0.33 15.75
Trident Tools 11.10 -4.72 15.58
SRU Steels 19.20 20.00 15.34
Regent Enterp. 4.48 0.22 14.99
Panache Innovat. 33.20 -4.60 14.57
Trio Merc. Trad. 12.35 -2.76 14.39
Yash Mgmt & Sat. 8.44 -4.95 14.35
> More on Regent Enterprises Ltd Peer Group

Regent Enterprises Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.99
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 31.08
Custodians 0.00
Other 67.93
> More on Regent Enterprises Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Regent Enterprises Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -13.01% NA 0.58% -0.30%
1 Month -14.67% NA -1.04% -0.26%
3 Month -17.04% NA 2.15% 1.57%
6 Month 75.69% NA 5.55% 4.96%
1 Year 105.50% NA 17.27% 16.81%
3 Year NA NA 17.33% 19.08%

Regent Enterprises Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.48
4.60
Week Low/High 4.47
5.00
Month Low/High 4.47
6.00
YEAR Low/High 1.80
8.00
All TIME Low/High 0.80
28.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Regent Enterprises: