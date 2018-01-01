REI Agro Ltd.
|BSE: 532106
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: REIAGROLTD
|ISIN Code: INE385B01031
|BSE 10:22 | 03 Oct
|REI Agro Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 15:31 | 04 Jan
|REI Agro Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
|OPEN
|0.24
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.25
|VOLUME
|4051
|52-Week high
|0.52
|52-Week low
|0.22
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|23
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.24
|Sell Qty
|594431.00
|OPEN
|0.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.80
|VOLUME
|965839
|52-Week high
|0.85
|52-Week low
|0.15
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|23
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|0.24
|CLOSE
|0.25
|VOLUME
|4051
|52-Week high
|0.52
|52-Week low
|0.22
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|23
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.24
|Sell Qty
|594431.00
|OPEN
|0.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.80
|VOLUME
|965839
|52-Week high
|0.85
|52-Week low
|0.15
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|22.99
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About REI Agro Ltd.
REI Agro Limited, a company dealing with fragmented basmati rice industry,was established in the year 1994. REI Agro follows an integrated business model and is equipped with the latest technology available globally. The company has regularly scaled up its production capacity and it has presently got a capacity of 534360 mt/hr. The company's products are comes under in three brands, in the form of...> More
REI Agro Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|23
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|50.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|23 Sep 2013
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-44.16
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.01
REI Agro Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2016
|Dec 2015
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|9.49
|111.4
|-91.48
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.77
|-97.4
|Total Income
|9.52
|112.17
|-91.51
|Total Expenses
|40.11
|177.59
|-77.41
|Operating Profit
|-30.59
|-65.43
|53.25
|Net Profit
|-111.73
|-135.59
|17.6
|Equity Capital
|95.8
|95.8
|-
REI Agro Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sampre Nutrition
|54.95
|2.90
|26.49
|Saptarishi Agro
|7.34
|0.00
|24.97
|Spectrum Foods
|49.75
|0.00
|24.13
|REI Agro
|0.24
|-4.00
|22.99
|Ovobel Foods
|21.20
|4.43
|22.26
|ANS Industries
|23.60
|0.00
|21.85
|Vikas Granaries
|11.48
|-1.96
|20.80
REI Agro Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
REI Agro Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-50.00%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-75.00%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
REI Agro Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.24
|
|0.24
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.24
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.24
|YEAR Low/High
|0.22
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.13
|
|118.00
Quick Links for REI Agro:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices