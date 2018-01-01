JUST IN
REI Agro Ltd.

BSE: 532106 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: REIAGROLTD ISIN Code: INE385B01031
BSE 10:22 | 03 Oct REI Agro Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 15:31 | 04 Jan REI Agro Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
OPEN 0.24
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.25
VOLUME 4051
52-Week high 0.52
52-Week low 0.22
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 23
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.24
Sell Qty 594431.00
About REI Agro Ltd.

REI Agro Ltd

REI Agro Limited, a company dealing with fragmented basmati rice industry,was established in the year 1994. REI Agro follows an integrated business model and is equipped with the latest technology available globally. The company has regularly scaled up its production capacity and it has presently got a capacity of 534360 mt/hr. The company's products are comes under in three brands, in the form of...> More

REI Agro Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   23
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   50.00
Latest Dividend Date 23 Sep 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -44.16
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.01
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

REI Agro Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2016 Dec 2015 % Chg
Net Sales 9.49 111.4 -91.48
Other Income 0.02 0.77 -97.4
Total Income 9.52 112.17 -91.51
Total Expenses 40.11 177.59 -77.41
Operating Profit -30.59 -65.43 53.25
Net Profit -111.73 -135.59 17.6
Equity Capital 95.8 95.8 -
REI Agro Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sampre Nutrition 54.95 2.90 26.49
Saptarishi Agro 7.34 0.00 24.97
Spectrum Foods 49.75 0.00 24.13
REI Agro 0.24 -4.00 22.99
Ovobel Foods 21.20 4.43 22.26
ANS Industries 23.60 0.00 21.85
Vikas Granaries 11.48 -1.96 20.80
REI Agro Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 28.00
Banks/FIs 0.03
FIIs 8.98
Insurance 0.13
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 55.70
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.16
REI Agro Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -50.00% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -75.00% NA 17.24% 19.01%

REI Agro Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.24
0.24
Week Low/High 0.00
0.24
Month Low/High 0.00
0.24
YEAR Low/High 0.22
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.13
118.00

