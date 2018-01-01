JUST IN
REIL Electricals India Ltd.

BSE: 505817 Sector: Auto
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE814K01015
BSE LIVE 16:01 | 02 Feb REIL Electricals India Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan REIL Electricals India Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 230.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE
VOLUME 50
52-Week high 249.90
52-Week low 208.00
P/E 37.58
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 87
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About REIL Electricals India Ltd.

REIL Electricals India Ltd

Incorporated as a private limited company under the name of Sahney Paris Rhone Private limited, it was promoted by Bhupinder Singh Sahney, his family and their associates alongwith foreign collaboraters viz. Paris Rhone S.A, France. Subsequently, the foreign collaborators equity stake was acquired by Indian promoters. In May 1975 it became a public limited company and commenced commmercial operati...> More

REIL Electricals India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   87
EPS - TTM () [*S] 6.12
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 37.58
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   30.00
Latest Dividend Date 02 Sep 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 39.44
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.83
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

REIL Electricals India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 4.79 4.02 19.15
Other Income -
Total Income 4.79 4.02 19.15
Total Expenses 4.11 3.7 11.08
Operating Profit 0.68 0.33 106.06
Net Profit 0.56 0.21 166.67
Equity Capital 3.78 3.78 -
REIL Electricals India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Automotive Stamp 78.60 -0.25 124.66
Kinetic Engg. 71.00 0.00 118.78
Rasandik Engg. 228.00 -1.98 107.84
REIL Electricals 230.00 86.94
Sar Auto Prod. 177.70 10.00 84.59
Autolite (I) 65.00 -4.41 72.67
Frontier Springs 180.50 5.43 71.12
REIL Electricals India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 98.19
Banks/FIs 0.25
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 1.46
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.10
REIL Electricals India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.09% -0.91%
1 Month NA NA -1.53% -0.88%
3 Month NA NA 1.65% 0.95%
6 Month 5.26% NA 5.03% 4.31%
1 Year NA NA 16.69% 16.09%
3 Year NA NA 16.75% 18.35%

REIL Electricals India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 230.00
230.00
Week Low/High 0.00
230.00
Month Low/High 0.00
230.00
YEAR Low/High 208.00
250.00
All TIME Low/High 20.00
387.00

Quick Links for REIL Electricals India: