REIL Electricals India Ltd.
|BSE: 505817
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE814K01015
|
BSE
LIVE
16:01 | 02 Feb
|
REIL Electricals India Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
REIL Electricals India Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|230.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|249.90
|52-Week low
|208.00
|P/E
|37.58
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|87
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|37.58
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|87
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|230.00
|CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|249.90
|52-Week low
|208.00
|P/E
|37.58
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|87
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|37.58
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|86.94
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About REIL Electricals India Ltd.
REIL Electricals India Ltd
Incorporated as a private limited company under the name of Sahney Paris Rhone Private limited, it was promoted by Bhupinder Singh Sahney, his family and their associates alongwith foreign collaboraters viz. Paris Rhone S.A, France. Subsequently, the foreign collaborators equity stake was acquired by Indian promoters. In May 1975 it became a public limited company and commenced commmercial operati...> More
REIL Electricals India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
REIL Electricals India Ltd - Financial Results
> More on REIL Electricals India Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|4.79
|4.02
|19.15
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|4.79
|4.02
|19.15
|Total Expenses
|4.11
|3.7
|11.08
|Operating Profit
|0.68
|0.33
|106.06
|Net Profit
|0.56
|0.21
|166.67
|Equity Capital
|3.78
|3.78
| -
REIL Electricals India Ltd - Peer Group
REIL Electricals India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
REIL Electricals India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.09%
|-0.91%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.53%
|-0.88%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.65%
|0.95%
|6 Month
|5.26%
|NA
|5.03%
|4.31%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.69%
|16.09%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.75%
|18.35%
REIL Electricals India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|230.00
|
|230.00
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|230.00
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|230.00
|YEAR Low/High
|208.00
|
|250.00
|All TIME Low/High
|20.00
|
|387.00
