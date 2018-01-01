JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd

Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd.

BSE: 503162 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE750D01016
BSE LIVE 14:08 | 12 Mar 87.15 1.65
(1.93%)
OPEN

89.00

 HIGH

89.25

 LOW

85.20
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 89.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 85.50
VOLUME 654
52-Week high 154.50
52-Week low 60.00
P/E 11.25
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 35
Buy Price 85.20
Buy Qty 82.00
Sell Price 87.15
Sell Qty 132.00
OPEN 89.00
CLOSE 85.50
VOLUME 654
52-Week high 154.50
52-Week low 60.00
P/E 11.25
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 35
Buy Price 85.20
Buy Qty 82.00
Sell Price 87.15
Sell Qty 132.00

About Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd.

Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd

Incorporated in 1977 in Maharashtra, Reliance Chemotex Industries (RCIL) manufactures blended polyester/viscose yarn at Kanpur village (Udaipur), Rajasthan. Commercial production of blended yarn (inst. cap. : 12,400 spindles) commenced in 1979. In 1982, it expanded its capacity to 16,320 spindles. The company has implemented a modernisation-cum-expansion programme to increase its capacity to 17...> More

Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   35
EPS - TTM () [*S] 7.75
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 11.25
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 18 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.16
Book Value / Share () [*S] 162.04
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.54
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 70.01 66.73 4.92
Other Income 0.33 0.52 -36.54
Total Income 70.33 67.25 4.58
Total Expenses 65.02 61.74 5.31
Operating Profit 5.31 5.51 -3.63
Net Profit -0.76 -1.52 50
Equity Capital 3.98 3.98 -
> More on Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd Financials Results

Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Prime Urban 14.45 -3.34 38.51
Pranav. Spinning 19.45 2.37 37.42
Binayaka Tex Pr 517.85 -5.00 36.77
Rel. Chemotex 87.15 1.93 34.86
Mohite Ind. 17.25 0.00 34.67
Sysco Indust. 43.00 -4.44 34.18
Jindal Cotex Ltd 7.30 2.10 32.85
> More on Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd Peer Group

Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 50.17
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 41.03
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.48
> More on Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.02% NA 0.07% -0.95%
1 Month -16.96% NA -1.55% -0.92%
3 Month 3.26% NA 1.63% 0.90%
6 Month -3.17% NA 5.01% 4.26%
1 Year 33.26% NA 16.66% 16.04%
3 Year 90.70% NA 16.73% 18.29%

Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 85.20
89.25
Week Low/High 84.90
94.00
Month Low/High 84.90
110.00
YEAR Low/High 60.00
155.00
All TIME Low/High 3.90
182.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Reliance Chemotex Industries: