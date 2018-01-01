You are here » Home
Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 503162
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE750D01016
|
BSE
LIVE
14:08 | 12 Mar
|
87.15
|
1.65
(1.93%)
|
OPEN
89.00
|
HIGH
89.25
|
LOW
85.20
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|89.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|85.50
|VOLUME
|654
|52-Week high
|154.50
|52-Week low
|60.00
|P/E
|11.25
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|35
|Buy Price
|85.20
|Buy Qty
|82.00
|Sell Price
|87.15
|Sell Qty
|132.00
About Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd.
Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd
Incorporated in 1977 in Maharashtra, Reliance Chemotex Industries (RCIL) manufactures blended polyester/viscose yarn at Kanpur village (Udaipur), Rajasthan.
Commercial production of blended yarn (inst. cap. : 12,400 spindles) commenced in 1979. In 1982, it expanded its capacity to 16,320 spindles. The company has implemented a modernisation-cum-expansion programme to increase its capacity to 17...> More
Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|70.01
|66.73
|4.92
|Other Income
|0.33
|0.52
|-36.54
|Total Income
|70.33
|67.25
|4.58
|Total Expenses
|65.02
|61.74
|5.31
|Operating Profit
|5.31
|5.51
|-3.63
|Net Profit
|-0.76
|-1.52
|50
|Equity Capital
|3.98
|3.98
| -
Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.02%
|NA
|0.07%
|-0.95%
|1 Month
|-16.96%
|NA
|-1.55%
|-0.92%
|3 Month
|3.26%
|NA
|1.63%
|0.90%
|6 Month
|-3.17%
|NA
|5.01%
|4.26%
|1 Year
|33.26%
|NA
|16.66%
|16.04%
|3 Year
|90.70%
|NA
|16.73%
|18.29%
Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|85.20
|
|89.25
|Week Low/High
|84.90
|
|94.00
|Month Low/High
|84.90
|
|110.00
|YEAR Low/High
|60.00
|
|155.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.90
|
|182.00
Quick Links for Reliance Chemotex Industries: