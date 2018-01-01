JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd.

BSE: 523445 Sector: Engineering
NSE: RIIL ISIN Code: INE046A01015
BSE 15:45 | 12 Mar 429.85 7.45
(1.76%)
OPEN

427.00

 HIGH

436.00

 LOW

417.85
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 429.50 7.85
(1.86%)
OPEN

425.85

 HIGH

432.00

 LOW

417.20
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 427.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 422.40
VOLUME 63678
52-Week high 684.00
52-Week low 392.00
P/E 44.78
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 649
Buy Price 431.00
Buy Qty 470.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 427.00
CLOSE 422.40
VOLUME 63678
52-Week high 684.00
52-Week low 392.00
P/E 44.78
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 649
Buy Price 431.00
Buy Qty 470.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd.

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited (RIIL), an arm of Reliance Group, is mainly engaged in the business of setting up / operating Industrial Infrastructure, which was incorporated on 29th September 1988 as a public limited company under the name of Chembur Patalganga Pipelines Limited. The Company is also engaged in related activities involving leasing and providing services connected with ...> More

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   649
EPS - TTM () [*S] 9.60
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 44.78
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   35.00
Latest Dividend Date 20 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.83
Book Value / Share () [*S] 210.04
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.05
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 21.13 22.98 -8.05
Other Income 4.58 2.57 78.21
Total Income 25.71 25.55 0.63
Total Expenses 17.68 18.16 -2.64
Operating Profit 8.03 7.39 8.66
Net Profit 2.67 2.71 -1.48
Equity Capital 15.1 15.1 -
> More on Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd Financials Results

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
MEP Infrast. 81.80 1.49 1329.82
BGR Energy Sys. 105.45 -1.54 760.93
Atlanta 82.80 0.18 674.82
Rel. Indl. Infra 429.85 1.76 649.07
IL&FS Engg. 36.80 -1.34 482.52
Sunil Hitech 11.37 1.25 429.79
MSR India 49.70 0.61 312.51
> More on Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd Peer Group

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 45.43
Banks/FIs 0.58
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 39.53
Custodians 0.00
Other 14.45
> More on Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.91% -7.07% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -13.12% -10.43% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -18.19% -18.63% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -11.95% -10.56% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -2.76% -4.09% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -4.03% -3.24% 17.24% 19.02%

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 417.85
436.00
Week Low/High 417.85
461.00
Month Low/High 417.85
517.00
YEAR Low/High 392.00
684.00
All TIME Low/High 22.50
3202.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Reliance Industrial Infrastructure: