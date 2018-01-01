Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd.
|BSE: 523445
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: RIIL
|ISIN Code: INE046A01015
|BSE 15:45 | 12 Mar
|429.85
|
7.45
(1.76%)
|
OPEN
427.00
|
HIGH
436.00
|
LOW
417.85
|NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|429.50
|
7.85
(1.86%)
|
OPEN
425.85
|
HIGH
432.00
|
LOW
417.20
|OPEN
|425.85
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|421.65
|VOLUME
|262339
|52-Week high
|683.50
|52-Week low
|392.20
|P/E
|44.78
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|649.07
|Buy Price
|429.20
|Buy Qty
|230.00
|Sell Price
|429.50
|Sell Qty
|250.00
About Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd.
Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited (RIIL), an arm of Reliance Group, is mainly engaged in the business of setting up / operating Industrial Infrastructure, which was incorporated on 29th September 1988 as a public limited company under the name of Chembur Patalganga Pipelines Limited. The Company is also engaged in related activities involving leasing and providing services connected with ...> More
Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|649
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|9.60
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|44.78
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|35.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|20 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.83
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|210.04
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.05
Announcement
-
Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited - Outcome of Board Meeting
-
Statement Of Standalone Unaudited Financial Results For The Third Quarter / Nine Months Ended 31St D
-
Dear Sirs
Sub: Unaudited Financial Results For The Third Quarter/Nine Months Ended 31St Dec
-
Compliance Certificate Pursuant To Regulation 7(3) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requi
-
Quarterly Statement Of Investor Complaints Pursuant To Regulation 13(3) Of Securities And Exchange B
-
Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|21.13
|22.98
|-8.05
|Other Income
|4.58
|2.57
|78.21
|Total Income
|25.71
|25.55
|0.63
|Total Expenses
|17.68
|18.16
|-2.64
|Operating Profit
|8.03
|7.39
|8.66
|Net Profit
|2.67
|2.71
|-1.48
|Equity Capital
|15.1
|15.1
|-
Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|MEP Infrast.
|81.80
|1.49
|1329.82
|BGR Energy Sys.
|105.45
|-1.54
|760.93
|Atlanta
|82.80
|0.18
|674.82
|Rel. Indl. Infra
|429.85
|1.76
|649.07
|IL&FS Engg.
|36.80
|-1.34
|482.52
|Sunil Hitech
|11.37
|1.25
|429.79
|MSR India
|49.70
|0.61
|312.51
Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.91%
|-7.07%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-13.12%
|-10.43%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-18.19%
|-18.63%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-11.95%
|-10.56%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-2.76%
|-4.09%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-4.03%
|-3.24%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|417.85
|
|436.00
|Week Low/High
|417.85
|
|461.00
|Month Low/High
|417.85
|
|517.00
|YEAR Low/High
|392.00
|
|684.00
|All TIME Low/High
|22.50
|
|3202.00
