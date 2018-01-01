JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Reliable Ventures India Ltd

Reliable Ventures India Ltd.

BSE: 532124 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE419H01019
BSE 14:23 | 12 Mar 15.05 0.45
(3.08%)
OPEN

15.00

 HIGH

15.05

 LOW

15.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Reliable Ventures India Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 15.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 14.60
VOLUME 10
52-Week high 27.45
52-Week low 14.60
P/E 17.71
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 17
Buy Price 15.00
Buy Qty 5.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 15.00
CLOSE 14.60
VOLUME 10
52-Week high 27.45
52-Week low 14.60
P/E 17.71
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 17
Buy Price 15.00
Buy Qty 5.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Reliable Ventures India Ltd.

Reliable Ventures India Ltd

Lakeland Hotel Limited was incorporated as private Limited Company on 1st Sept 1992. The company was converted into a public limited company on 18th November 1995. The Company has been Promoted by Shri Sikandar Hafiz Khan and Shri Mohammed Hafiz Khan of the "Reliable Group" of Bhopal. In Oct, 1996 the company came out with the public issue of 65,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs 10 each for cash at...> More

Reliable Ventures India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   17
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.85
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 17.71
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 22.30
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.67
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Reliable Ventures India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 5.2 4.37 18.99
Other Income 0.05 0.15 -66.67
Total Income 5.25 4.52 16.15
Total Expenses 3.78 2.95 28.14
Operating Profit 1.46 1.57 -7.01
Net Profit 0.96 1.19 -19.33
Equity Capital 11.01 11.01 -
> More on Reliable Ventures India Ltd Financials Results

Reliable Ventures India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Velan Hotels 6.02 2.03 19.24
James Hotels 23.50 -4.86 18.80
Ras Resorts 42.25 -0.71 16.77
Reliable Ventur. 15.05 3.08 16.57
H. S. India 10.00 2.56 16.24
Polo Hotels 7.00 -1.41 15.66
Pecos Hotels 70.00 3.70 9.17
> More on Reliable Ventures India Ltd Peer Group

Reliable Ventures India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 52.92
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 23.39
Custodians 0.00
Other 23.69
> More on Reliable Ventures India Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Reliable Ventures India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -16.62% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -42.45% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 25.42% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Reliable Ventures India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 15.00
15.05
Week Low/High 14.60
16.00
Month Low/High 14.60
19.00
YEAR Low/High 14.60
27.00
All TIME Low/High 7.25
155.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Reliable Ventures India: