Reliable Ventures India Ltd.
|BSE: 532124
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE419H01019
|
BSE
14:23 | 12 Mar
|
15.05
|
0.45
(3.08%)
|
OPEN
15.00
|
HIGH
15.05
|
LOW
15.00
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Reliable Ventures India Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|15.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|14.60
|VOLUME
|10
|52-Week high
|27.45
|52-Week low
|14.60
|P/E
|17.71
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|17
|Buy Price
|15.00
|Buy Qty
|5.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Reliable Ventures India Ltd.
Reliable Ventures India Ltd
Lakeland Hotel Limited was incorporated as private Limited Company on 1st Sept 1992. The company was converted into a public limited company on 18th November 1995.
The Company has been Promoted by Shri Sikandar Hafiz Khan and Shri Mohammed Hafiz Khan of the "Reliable Group" of Bhopal.
In Oct, 1996 the company came out with the public issue of 65,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs 10 each for cash at...> More
Reliable Ventures India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Reliable Ventures India Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Reliable Ventures India Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|5.2
|4.37
|18.99
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.15
|-66.67
|Total Income
|5.25
|4.52
|16.15
|Total Expenses
|3.78
|2.95
|28.14
|Operating Profit
|1.46
|1.57
|-7.01
|Net Profit
|0.96
|1.19
|-19.33
|Equity Capital
|11.01
|11.01
| -
Reliable Ventures India Ltd - Peer Group
Reliable Ventures India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Reliable Ventures India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-16.62%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-42.45%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|25.42%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Reliable Ventures India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|15.00
|
|15.05
|Week Low/High
|14.60
|
|16.00
|Month Low/High
|14.60
|
|19.00
|YEAR Low/High
|14.60
|
|27.00
|All TIME Low/High
|7.25
|
|155.00
Quick Links for Reliable Ventures India: