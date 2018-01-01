Reliable Ventures India Ltd

Lakeland Hotel Limited was incorporated as private Limited Company on 1st Sept 1992. The company was converted into a public limited company on 18th November 1995. The Company has been Promoted by Shri Sikandar Hafiz Khan and Shri Mohammed Hafiz Khan of the "Reliable Group" of Bhopal. In Oct, 1996 the company came out with the public issue of 65,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs 10 each for cash at...> More