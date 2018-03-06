Relic Technologies Ltd.
|BSE: 511712
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE452B01013
|BSE LIVE 15:15 | 08 Mar
|13.04
|
-0.51
(-3.76%)
|
OPEN
13.04
|
HIGH
13.04
|
LOW
13.04
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Relic Technologies Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Relic Technologies Ltd.
Relic Technologies Ltd is contemplating to change its name to Relic Life Science Ltd so as to suit is proposed diversification into Pharmaceutical Activities....> More
Relic Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|5
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.91
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|14.33
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|11.23
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.16
Relic Technologies Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.4
|0.16
|150
|Other Income
|0.01
|-
|Total Income
|0.4
|0.17
|135.29
|Total Expenses
|0.21
|0.12
|75
|Operating Profit
|0.2
|0.05
|300
|Net Profit
|0.15
|0.01
|1400
|Equity Capital
|3.6
|3.6
|-
Relic Technologies Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Action Fin.Serv
|9.15
|0.00
|11.44
|Trans Fin. Res.
|20.00
|0.25
|10.04
|GFL Financials
|3.53
|0.00
|5.30
|Relic Tech.
|13.04
|-3.76
|4.69
|Swarna Secur.
|14.25
|0.00
|4.28
|Alka Securities
|0.42
|0.00
|4.03
|Mah. Corporation
|0.29
|0.00
|3.92
Relic Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Relic Technologies Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.56%
|-0.52%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.06%
|-0.49%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.14%
|1.34%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.53%
|4.72%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|16.54%
|3 Year
|44.09%
|NA
|17.31%
|18.81%
Relic Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|13.04
|
|13.04
|Week Low/High
|13.04
|
|13.00
|Month Low/High
|13.04
|
|14.00
|YEAR Low/High
|12.10
|
|15.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.89
|
|85.00
