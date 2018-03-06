JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Relic Technologies Ltd

Relic Technologies Ltd.

BSE: 511712 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE452B01013
BSE LIVE 15:15 | 08 Mar 13.04 -0.51
(-3.76%)
OPEN

13.04

 HIGH

13.04

 LOW

13.04
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Relic Technologies Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 13.04
PREVIOUS CLOSE 13.55
VOLUME 897
52-Week high 15.22
52-Week low 12.10
P/E 14.33
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 13.04
Buy Qty 203.00
Sell Price 14.00
Sell Qty 50.00
OPEN 13.04
CLOSE 13.55
VOLUME 897
52-Week high 15.22
52-Week low 12.10
P/E 14.33
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 13.04
Buy Qty 203.00
Sell Price 14.00
Sell Qty 50.00

About Relic Technologies Ltd.

Relic Technologies Ltd

Relic Technologies Ltd is contemplating to change its name to Relic Life Science Ltd so as to suit is proposed diversification into Pharmaceutical Activities....> More

Relic Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.91
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 14.33
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 11.23
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.16
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Relic Technologies Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.4 0.16 150
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 0.4 0.17 135.29
Total Expenses 0.21 0.12 75
Operating Profit 0.2 0.05 300
Net Profit 0.15 0.01 1400
Equity Capital 3.6 3.6 -
> More on Relic Technologies Ltd Financials Results

Relic Technologies Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Action Fin.Serv 9.15 0.00 11.44
Trans Fin. Res. 20.00 0.25 10.04
GFL Financials 3.53 0.00 5.30
Relic Tech. 13.04 -3.76 4.69
Swarna Secur. 14.25 0.00 4.28
Alka Securities 0.42 0.00 4.03
Mah. Corporation 0.29 0.00 3.92
> More on Relic Technologies Ltd Peer Group

Relic Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 66.22
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.03
Indian Public 28.86
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.89
> More on Relic Technologies Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Relic Technologies Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.56% -0.52%
1 Month NA NA -1.06% -0.49%
3 Month NA NA 2.14% 1.34%
6 Month NA NA 5.53% 4.72%
1 Year NA NA 17.24% 16.54%
3 Year 44.09% NA 17.31% 18.81%

Relic Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 13.04
13.04
Week Low/High 13.04
13.00
Month Low/High 13.04
14.00
YEAR Low/High 12.10
15.00
All TIME Low/High 0.89
85.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Relic Technologies: