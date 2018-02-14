You are here » Home
Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd.
|BSE: 513043
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE158G01015
|
BSE
LIVE
15:11 | 12 Mar
|
35.00
|
-2.55
(-6.79%)
|
OPEN
37.00
|
HIGH
37.00
|
LOW
34.50
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd.
Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd
Incorporated in 1970, Rajendra Mechanical Industries belongs to the Remi group. The company is promoted by Chiranjilal Saraf along with his two sons, V C Saraf and Rajendra C Saraf. The company became a deemed public company in Nov.'80 and was converted into a public company on 12 Dec.'80.
The company manufactures stainless steel seamless and welded pipes and bright bars at its manufacturing un...> More
Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|19.66
|19.03
|3.31
|Other Income
|0.65
|0.15
|333.33
|Total Income
|20.31
|19.18
|5.89
|Total Expenses
|18.84
|21.31
|-11.59
|Operating Profit
|1.47
|-2.13
|169.01
|Net Profit
|-0.24
|-1.79
|86.59
|Equity Capital
|10.98
|10.98
| -
Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd - Peer Group
Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.78%
|NA
|0.54%
|-0.29%
|1 Month
|-4.63%
|NA
|-1.08%
|-0.25%
|3 Month
|-8.14%
|NA
|2.11%
|1.59%
|6 Month
|-15.66%
|NA
|5.51%
|4.97%
|1 Year
|3.40%
|NA
|17.22%
|16.82%
|3 Year
|52.17%
|NA
|17.28%
|19.09%
Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|34.50
|
|37.00
|Week Low/High
|32.10
|
|40.00
|Month Low/High
|30.15
|
|41.00
|YEAR Low/High
|30.15
|
|47.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.55
|
|121.00
