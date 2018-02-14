JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd

Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd.

BSE: 513043 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE158G01015
BSE LIVE 15:11 | 12 Mar 35.00 -2.55
(-6.79%)
OPEN

37.00

 HIGH

37.00

 LOW

34.50
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 37.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 37.55
VOLUME 681
52-Week high 46.50
52-Week low 30.15
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 38
Buy Price 34.75
Buy Qty 2.00
Sell Price 36.90
Sell Qty 103.00
OPEN 37.00
CLOSE 37.55
VOLUME 681
52-Week high 46.50
52-Week low 30.15
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 38
Buy Price 34.75
Buy Qty 2.00
Sell Price 36.90
Sell Qty 103.00

About Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd.

Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd

Incorporated in 1970, Rajendra Mechanical Industries belongs to the Remi group. The company is promoted by Chiranjilal Saraf along with his two sons, V C Saraf and Rajendra C Saraf. The company became a deemed public company in Nov.'80 and was converted into a public company on 12 Dec.'80. The company manufactures stainless steel seamless and welded pipes and bright bars at its manufacturing un...> More

Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   38
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 41.29
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.85
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 19.66 19.03 3.31
Other Income 0.65 0.15 333.33
Total Income 20.31 19.18 5.89
Total Expenses 18.84 21.31 -11.59
Operating Profit 1.47 -2.13 169.01
Net Profit -0.24 -1.79 86.59
Equity Capital 10.98 10.98 -
> More on Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd Financials Results

Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Rathi Bars 25.70 -4.10 41.97
Hisar Met.Inds. 76.50 -4.61 41.31
Splendid Metal 1.29 0.00 38.83
Remi Edelstahl 35.00 -6.79 38.43
Kanishk Steel 13.35 -4.98 37.97
Riddhi Steel 44.95 -0.22 37.26
Eastcoast Steel 66.80 4.95 36.07
> More on Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd Peer Group

Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 53.27
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.08
Indian Public 18.48
Custodians 0.00
Other 28.16
> More on Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.78% NA 0.54% -0.29%
1 Month -4.63% NA -1.08% -0.25%
3 Month -8.14% NA 2.11% 1.59%
6 Month -15.66% NA 5.51% 4.97%
1 Year 3.40% NA 17.22% 16.82%
3 Year 52.17% NA 17.28% 19.09%

Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 34.50
37.00
Week Low/High 32.10
40.00
Month Low/High 30.15
41.00
YEAR Low/High 30.15
47.00
All TIME Low/High 0.55
121.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Remi Edelstahl Tubulars: