Remi Elecktrotechnik Ltd.
|BSE: 512487
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE512H01011
|
BSE
LIVE
10:38 | 26 Apr
|
Remi Elecktrotechnik Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Remi Elecktrotechnik Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|10.97
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|10.45
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|10.97
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|11.67
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|10.97
|Buy Qty
|2600.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|10.97
|CLOSE
|10.45
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|10.97
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|11.67
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|10.97
|Buy Qty
|2600.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Remi Elecktrotechnik Ltd.
Remi Elecktrotechnik Ltd
Remi Elecktrotechnik Ltd is a Pioneer in Manufacturing High-End Electric & Geared Motors. The company was incorporated in the year 1988 with the Rajendra Electrical Industries Ltd. The Company changed its name to Remi Electrotechnik Limited in the year 2009. The company shares were listed in the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd.

The company has distinctly excelled in manufacturing all varieties of 'E
Remi Elecktrotechnik Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Remi Elecktrotechnik Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|21.57
|21.81
|-1.1
|Other Income
|0.53
|0.01
|5200
|Total Income
|22.1
|21.82
|1.28
|Total Expenses
|20.27
|20.77
|-2.41
|Operating Profit
|1.84
|1.05
|75.24
|Net Profit
|0.76
|-0.25
|404
|Equity Capital
|4.87
|4.87
| -
Remi Elecktrotechnik Ltd - Peer Group
Remi Elecktrotechnik Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Remi Elecktrotechnik Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.57%
|-0.36%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.05%
|-0.33%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.14%
|1.51%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.54%
|4.89%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.25%
|16.73%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.31%
|19.00%
Remi Elecktrotechnik Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|10.97
|
|10.97
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|10.97
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|10.97
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|10.97
|All TIME Low/High
|2.00
|
|17.00
