Remi Elecktrotechnik Ltd.

BSE: 512487 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE512H01011
BSE LIVE 10:38 | 26 Apr Remi Elecktrotechnik Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Remi Elecktrotechnik Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 10.97
PREVIOUS CLOSE 10.45
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 10.97
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 11.67
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 10.97
Buy Qty 2600.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Remi Elecktrotechnik Ltd.

Remi Elecktrotechnik Ltd

Remi Elecktrotechnik Ltd is a Pioneer in Manufacturing High-End Electric & Geared Motors. The company was incorporated in the year 1988 with the Rajendra Electrical Industries Ltd. The Company changed its name to Remi Electrotechnik Limited in the year 2009. The company shares were listed in the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd.

Remi Elecktrotechnik Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.94
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 11.67
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   50.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Mar 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 86.35
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.13
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Remi Elecktrotechnik Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 21.57 21.81 -1.1
Other Income 0.53 0.01 5200
Total Income 22.1 21.82 1.28
Total Expenses 20.27 20.77 -2.41
Operating Profit 1.84 1.05 75.24
Net Profit 0.76 -0.25 404
Equity Capital 4.87 4.87 -
Remi Elecktrotechnik Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Accurate Trans. 24.35 -4.88 7.23
Epic Energy 8.85 -4.32 6.38
NEPC India 0.82 -4.65 5.68
Remi Elektrotec. 10.97 4.98 5.34
Sterling Powerg. 10.09 4.99 5.15
Advance Powerin. 2.96 4.96 3.45
KLK Electrical 12.00 4.35 3.18
Remi Elecktrotechnik Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 71.35
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 0.23
Custodians 0.00
Other 28.42
Remi Elecktrotechnik Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.57% -0.36%
1 Month NA NA -1.05% -0.33%
3 Month NA NA 2.14% 1.51%
6 Month NA NA 5.54% 4.89%
1 Year NA NA 17.25% 16.73%
3 Year NA NA 17.31% 19.00%

Remi Elecktrotechnik Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 10.97
10.97
Week Low/High 0.00
10.97
Month Low/High 0.00
10.97
YEAR Low/High 0.00
10.97
All TIME Low/High 2.00
17.00

