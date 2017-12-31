JUST IN
Resonance Specialities Ltd.

BSE: 524218 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE486D01017
BSE 15:46 | 12 Mar 32.20 0.20
(0.63%)
OPEN

35.75

 HIGH

35.75

 LOW

31.20
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Resonance Specialities Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Resonance Specialities Ltd.

Incorporated in Jun.'89 as a private limited company in Maharashtra, Armour Polymers went public in Mar.'90. Armour Chemicals, the promoters' company and the flagship of the Armour group, was founded by Dr Atma B Gupta, a technocrat with extensive experience in teaching and research both in India and abroad. In Feb.'92, it came out with a public issue to part-finance a project to manufacture 3...> More

Resonance Specialities Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   37
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 15 Sep 2015
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 14.60
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.21
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Resonance Specialities Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 9.61 8.25 16.48
Other Income 0.25 0.03 733.33
Total Income 9.86 8.28 19.08
Total Expenses 8.54 7.03 21.48
Operating Profit 1.31 1.25 4.8
Net Profit 0.66 1.2 -45
Equity Capital 11.54 11.54 -
> More on Resonance Specialities Ltd Financials Results

Resonance Specialities Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Vivid Global 45.55 -2.67 41.54
Camex 37.50 2.04 38.29
Daikaffil Chem 62.95 0.32 37.77
Resonance Speci. 32.20 0.63 37.16
Jayshree Chem. 12.55 -1.95 36.81
Modipon 28.95 1.58 33.52
Lime Chemicals 66.95 -0.81 32.67
> More on Resonance Specialities Ltd Peer Group

Resonance Specialities Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 64.72
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.03
Indian Public 31.69
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.52
> More on Resonance Specialities Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Resonance Specialities Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.87% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -7.87% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 2.22% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -12.62% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -17.12% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 113.25% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Resonance Specialities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 31.20
35.75
Week Low/High 31.00
35.75
Month Low/High 30.25
39.00
YEAR Low/High 29.65
55.00
All TIME Low/High 1.05
63.00

