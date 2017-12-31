You are here » Home
» Company
» Resonance Specialities Ltd
Resonance Specialities Ltd.
|BSE: 524218
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE486D01017
|
BSE
15:46 | 12 Mar
|
32.20
|
0.20
(0.63%)
|
OPEN
35.75
|
HIGH
35.75
|
LOW
31.20
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Resonance Specialities Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|35.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|32.00
|VOLUME
|8875
|52-Week high
|55.25
|52-Week low
|29.65
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|37
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|32.20
|Sell Qty
|290.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|37
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|35.75
|CLOSE
|32.00
|VOLUME
|8875
|52-Week high
|55.25
|52-Week low
|29.65
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|37
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|32.20
|Sell Qty
|290.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|37.16
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Resonance Specialities Ltd.
Resonance Specialities Ltd
Incorporated in Jun.'89 as a private limited company in Maharashtra, Armour Polymers went public in Mar.'90. Armour Chemicals, the promoters' company and the flagship of the Armour group, was founded by Dr Atma B Gupta, a technocrat with extensive experience in teaching and research both in India and abroad.
In Feb.'92, it came out with a public issue to part-finance a project to manufacture 3...> More
Resonance Specialities Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Resonance Specialities Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Resonance Specialities Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|9.61
|8.25
|16.48
|Other Income
|0.25
|0.03
|733.33
|Total Income
|9.86
|8.28
|19.08
|Total Expenses
|8.54
|7.03
|21.48
|Operating Profit
|1.31
|1.25
|4.8
|Net Profit
|0.66
|1.2
|-45
|Equity Capital
|11.54
|11.54
| -
Resonance Specialities Ltd - Peer Group
Resonance Specialities Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Resonance Specialities Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.87%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-7.87%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|2.22%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-12.62%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-17.12%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|113.25%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Resonance Specialities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|31.20
|
|35.75
|Week Low/High
|31.00
|
|35.75
|Month Low/High
|30.25
|
|39.00
|YEAR Low/High
|29.65
|
|55.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.05
|
|63.00
Quick Links for Resonance Specialities: