JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Responsive Industries Ltd

Responsive Industries Ltd.

BSE: 505509 Sector: Industrials
NSE: RESPONIND ISIN Code: INE688D01026
BSE LIVE 13:39 | 12 Mar 43.55 0.15
(0.35%)
OPEN

46.00

 HIGH

48.50

 LOW

43.10
NSE LIVE 14:08 | 12 Mar 43.25 -0.90
(-2.04%)
OPEN

44.90

 HIGH

45.95

 LOW

43.10
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 46.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 43.40
VOLUME 1808
52-Week high 107.00
52-Week low 34.50
P/E 174.20
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,162
Buy Price 43.10
Buy Qty 198.00
Sell Price 43.55
Sell Qty 24.00
OPEN 46.00
CLOSE 43.40
VOLUME 1808
52-Week high 107.00
52-Week low 34.50
P/E 174.20
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,162
Buy Price 43.10
Buy Qty 198.00
Sell Price 43.55
Sell Qty 24.00

About Responsive Industries Ltd.

Responsive Industries Ltd

Responsive Industries Ltd is one of the leading global players in PVC-based product segments. The company manufactures wide varieties of PVC flooring, automotive upholstery solutions, pharmaceutical packaging and transparent sheeting. Their products cater to clients across diverse sectors and geographies. These include sectors such as healthcare, hospitality, transportation, retail, sports infrast...> More

Responsive Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,162
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.25
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 174.20
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.23
Book Value / Share () [*S] 22.69
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.92
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Responsive Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 273.65 476.4 -42.56
Other Income 0.45 10.45 -95.69
Total Income 274.09 486.85 -43.7
Total Expenses 248.91 437.88 -43.16
Operating Profit 25.19 48.97 -48.56
Net Profit 4.92 4.63 6.26
Equity Capital 26.69 26.25 -
> More on Responsive Industries Ltd Financials Results

Responsive Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Jai Corp 125.80 -1.99 2244.27
Wim Plast 1200.00 0.00 1440.00
Safari Inds. 539.25 1.62 1199.83
Responsive Ind 43.55 0.35 1162.35
Kingfa Science 913.50 0.93 1106.25
Shaily Engineer. 1160.00 0.22 965.12
Mold-Tek Pack. 323.05 1.25 894.85
> More on Responsive Industries Ltd Peer Group

Responsive Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 59.39
Banks/FIs 3.99
FIIs 4.22
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 0.72
Custodians 0.00
Other 31.69
> More on Responsive Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Responsive Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.91% -7.19% 0.07% -0.85%
1 Month 10.67% 16.89% -1.55% -0.82%
3 Month 3.08% 11.90% 1.63% 1.01%
6 Month -9.37% -10.82% 5.01% 4.38%
1 Year -56.38% -57.47% 16.66% 16.16%
3 Year -67.60% -62.21% 16.72% 18.42%

Responsive Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 43.10
48.50
Week Low/High 41.55
48.50
Month Low/High 37.50
48.50
YEAR Low/High 34.50
107.00
All TIME Low/High 0.05
204.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Responsive Industries: