Responsive Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 505509
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: RESPONIND
|ISIN Code: INE688D01026
|
BSE
LIVE
13:39 | 12 Mar
|
43.55
|
0.15
(0.35%)
|
OPEN
46.00
|
HIGH
48.50
|
LOW
43.10
|
NSE
LIVE
14:08 | 12 Mar
|
43.25
|
-0.90
(-2.04%)
|
OPEN
44.90
|
HIGH
45.95
|
LOW
43.10
|OPEN
|46.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|43.40
|VOLUME
|1808
|52-Week high
|107.00
|52-Week low
|34.50
|P/E
|174.20
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,162
|Buy Price
|43.10
|Buy Qty
|198.00
|Sell Price
|43.55
|Sell Qty
|24.00
About Responsive Industries Ltd.
Responsive Industries Ltd
Responsive Industries Ltd is one of the leading global players in PVC-based product segments. The company manufactures wide varieties of PVC flooring, automotive upholstery solutions, pharmaceutical packaging and transparent sheeting. Their products cater to clients across diverse sectors and geographies. These include sectors such as healthcare, hospitality, transportation, retail, sports infrast...> More
Responsive Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Responsive Industries Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Responsive Industries Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|273.65
|476.4
|-42.56
|Other Income
|0.45
|10.45
|-95.69
|Total Income
|274.09
|486.85
|-43.7
|Total Expenses
|248.91
|437.88
|-43.16
|Operating Profit
|25.19
|48.97
|-48.56
|Net Profit
|4.92
|4.63
|6.26
|Equity Capital
|26.69
|26.25
| -
Responsive Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Responsive Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Responsive Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.91%
|-7.19%
|0.07%
|-0.85%
|1 Month
|10.67%
|16.89%
|-1.55%
|-0.82%
|3 Month
|3.08%
|11.90%
|1.63%
|1.01%
|6 Month
|-9.37%
|-10.82%
|5.01%
|4.38%
|1 Year
|-56.38%
|-57.47%
|16.66%
|16.16%
|3 Year
|-67.60%
|-62.21%
|16.72%
|18.42%
Responsive Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|43.10
|
|48.50
|Week Low/High
|41.55
|
|48.50
|Month Low/High
|37.50
|
|48.50
|YEAR Low/High
|34.50
|
|107.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.05
|
|204.00
Quick Links for Responsive Industries: