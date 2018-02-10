Restile Ceramics Ltd.
|BSE: 515085
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE298E01022
|BSE 15:20 | 12 Mar
|7.15
|
0.55
(8.33%)
|
OPEN
6.66
|
HIGH
7.15
|
LOW
6.66
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Restile Ceramics Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|6.66
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|6.60
|VOLUME
|21
|52-Week high
|11.45
|52-Week low
|4.11
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|70
|Buy Price
|6.60
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|7.15
|Sell Qty
|99.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|70
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Restile Ceramics Ltd.
Restile Ceramics (RCL) was incorporated as a private limited company at Hyderabad in May'86 and was converted into a public limited company in Dec.'88. It was promoted by V Padmakar and P V L N Raju. Later, it was assisted by equity participation from APIDC and a technical-cum-financial collaboration by Mori, Italy. It manufactures vitrified unglazed and glazed ceramic floor and wall tiles and oth...> More
Restile Ceramics Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|70
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-0.10
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-71.50
Announcement
-
-
-
Statement If Inverter Complaint For The Quarter Ended 31St Dec2017
-
-
Intimation Of Board Meeting Date - 9TH December 2017 - For Approving The Un-Audited Financial Result
-
Certificate Under Regulation 40(9) Of SEBI LODR Regulations 2015
Restile Ceramics Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.16
|0.02
|700
|Other Income
|0.01
|-
|Total Income
|0.17
|0.03
|466.67
|Total Expenses
|0.33
|0.42
|-21.43
|Operating Profit
|-0.17
|-0.39
|56.41
|Net Profit
|-1.79
|-2.13
|15.96
|Equity Capital
|98.28
|98.28
|-
Restile Ceramics Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Nitco
|111.65
|-1.76
|610.73
|Orient Bell
|259.25
|0.06
|368.91
|Murudesh Ceramic
|36.80
|-2.26
|166.34
|Restile Ceramics
|7.15
|8.33
|70.27
|Euro Ceramics
|6.46
|1.10
|21.80
|Regency Ceramics
|5.64
|-4.89
|14.91
|Schablona India
|22.94
|4.99
|7.23
Restile Ceramics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Restile Ceramics Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|8.33%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-9.49%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|1.27%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|45.92%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|76.11%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Restile Ceramics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|6.66
|
|7.15
|Week Low/High
|6.03
|
|8.00
|Month Low/High
|6.03
|
|9.00
|YEAR Low/High
|4.11
|
|11.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.08
|
|34.00
