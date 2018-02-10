JUST IN
Restile Ceramics Ltd.

BSE: 515085 Sector: Consumer
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE298E01022
BSE 15:20 | 12 Mar 7.15 0.55
(8.33%)
OPEN

6.66

 HIGH

7.15

 LOW

6.66
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Restile Ceramics Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Restile Ceramics Ltd.

Restile Ceramics Ltd

Restile Ceramics (RCL) was incorporated as a private limited company at Hyderabad in May'86 and was converted into a public limited company in Dec.'88. It was promoted by V Padmakar and P V L N Raju. Later, it was assisted by equity participation from APIDC and a technical-cum-financial collaboration by Mori, Italy. It manufactures vitrified unglazed and glazed ceramic floor and wall tiles and oth...

Restile Ceramics Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   70
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -0.10
P/B Ratio () [*S] -71.50
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Restile Ceramics Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.16 0.02 700
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 0.17 0.03 466.67
Total Expenses 0.33 0.42 -21.43
Operating Profit -0.17 -0.39 56.41
Net Profit -1.79 -2.13 15.96
Equity Capital 98.28 98.28 -
Restile Ceramics Ltd Financials Results

Restile Ceramics Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Nitco 111.65 -1.76 610.73
Orient Bell 259.25 0.06 368.91
Murudesh Ceramic 36.80 -2.26 166.34
Restile Ceramics 7.15 8.33 70.27
Euro Ceramics 6.46 1.10 21.80
Regency Ceramics 5.64 -4.89 14.91
Schablona India 22.94 4.99 7.23
Restile Ceramics Ltd Peer Group

Restile Ceramics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 71.96
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.02
Indian Public 7.97
Custodians 0.00
Other 19.95
Restile Ceramics Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Restile Ceramics Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 8.33% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -9.49% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 1.27% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 45.92% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 76.11% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Restile Ceramics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 6.66
7.15
Week Low/High 6.03
8.00
Month Low/High 6.03
9.00
YEAR Low/High 4.11
11.00
All TIME Low/High 0.08
34.00

