Revathi Equipment Ltd.

BSE: 505368 Sector: Engineering
NSE: REVATHI ISIN Code: INE617A01013
BSE LIVE 14:05 | 12 Mar 559.00 -7.90
(-1.39%)
OPEN

568.00

 HIGH

584.90

 LOW

553.55
NSE LIVE 14:05 | 12 Mar 566.00 -16.00
(-2.75%)
OPEN

575.45

 HIGH

594.65

 LOW

556.00
OPEN 568.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 566.90
VOLUME 5580
52-Week high 1062.00
52-Week low 553.55
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 172
Buy Price 558.00
Buy Qty 1.00
Sell Price 584.90
Sell Qty 15.00
About Revathi Equipment Ltd.

Revathi Equipment Ltd

Revathi Equipment Limited is an India-based company. The Company operates in two business segments: Construction and Mining and Power. Construction and Mining segment consists of manufacturing and sale of Blast hole drills water well drills trac drills batching plant concrete pump transit mixture and their spares; trading of spares and annual maintenance of the equipments. Power segment is engaged...> More

Revathi Equipment Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   172
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 498.00
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.12
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Revathi Equipment Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 38.67 77.81 -50.3
Other Income 0.9 0.86 4.65
Total Income 39.57 78.68 -49.71
Total Expenses 41.32 63.52 -34.95
Operating Profit -1.75 15.16 -111.54
Net Profit -3.16 12.74 -124.8
Equity Capital 3.07 3.07 -
> More on Revathi Equipment Ltd Financials Results

Revathi Equipment Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
TRF 204.00 -0.58 224.40
Veljan Denison 980.05 -0.40 220.51
Ador Fontech 111.00 0.05 194.25
Revathi Equipmnt 559.00 -1.39 171.61
Mazda 363.30 -0.08 154.77
Roto Pumps 94.50 0.59 146.00
Nitin Fire Prot. 4.96 -4.98 144.96
> More on Revathi Equipment Ltd Peer Group

Revathi Equipment Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 72.58
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 23.71
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.70
> More on Revathi Equipment Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Revathi Equipment Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.74% -8.20% 0.08% -0.85%
1 Month -14.66% -16.04% -1.54% -0.82%
3 Month -17.79% -13.71% 1.64% 1.01%
6 Month -13.45% -13.63% 5.02% 4.38%
1 Year -28.46% -27.06% 16.68% 16.16%
3 Year 47.11% 48.95% 16.74% 18.42%

Revathi Equipment Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 553.55
584.90
Week Low/High 553.55
630.00
Month Low/High 553.55
690.00
YEAR Low/High 553.55
1062.00
All TIME Low/High 31.25
1684.00

