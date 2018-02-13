Revathi Equipment Ltd.
|BSE: 505368
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: REVATHI
|ISIN Code: INE617A01013
|BSE LIVE 14:05 | 12 Mar
|559.00
|
-7.90
(-1.39%)
|
OPEN
568.00
|
HIGH
584.90
|
LOW
553.55
|NSE LIVE 14:05 | 12 Mar
|566.00
|
-16.00
(-2.75%)
|
OPEN
575.45
|
HIGH
594.65
|
LOW
556.00
About Revathi Equipment Ltd.
Revathi Equipment Limited is an India-based company. The Company operates in two business segments: Construction and Mining and Power. Construction and Mining segment consists of manufacturing and sale of Blast hole drills water well drills trac drills batching plant concrete pump transit mixture and their spares; trading of spares and annual maintenance of the equipments. Power segment is engaged...> More
Revathi Equipment Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|172
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|498.00
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.12
Announcement
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31.12.2017.
-
-
-
-
Compliance Under Regulation 40(10) For The Half-Year Ended September 302017
Revathi Equipment Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|38.67
|77.81
|-50.3
|Other Income
|0.9
|0.86
|4.65
|Total Income
|39.57
|78.68
|-49.71
|Total Expenses
|41.32
|63.52
|-34.95
|Operating Profit
|-1.75
|15.16
|-111.54
|Net Profit
|-3.16
|12.74
|-124.8
|Equity Capital
|3.07
|3.07
|-
Revathi Equipment Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|TRF
|204.00
|-0.58
|224.40
|Veljan Denison
|980.05
|-0.40
|220.51
|Ador Fontech
|111.00
|0.05
|194.25
|Revathi Equipmnt
|559.00
|-1.39
|171.61
|Mazda
|363.30
|-0.08
|154.77
|Roto Pumps
|94.50
|0.59
|146.00
|Nitin Fire Prot.
|4.96
|-4.98
|144.96
Revathi Equipment Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.74%
|-8.20%
|0.08%
|-0.85%
|1 Month
|-14.66%
|-16.04%
|-1.54%
|-0.82%
|3 Month
|-17.79%
|-13.71%
|1.64%
|1.01%
|6 Month
|-13.45%
|-13.63%
|5.02%
|4.38%
|1 Year
|-28.46%
|-27.06%
|16.68%
|16.16%
|3 Year
|47.11%
|48.95%
|16.74%
|18.42%
Revathi Equipment Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|553.55
|
|584.90
|Week Low/High
|553.55
|
|630.00
|Month Low/High
|553.55
|
|690.00
|YEAR Low/High
|553.55
|
|1062.00
|All TIME Low/High
|31.25
|
|1684.00
