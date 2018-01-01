JUST IN
Rexnord Electronics & Controls Ltd.

BSE: 531888 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE687C01012
BSE 15:42 | 12 Mar 65.50 -2.50
(-3.68%)
OPEN

67.80

 HIGH

68.95

 LOW

65.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Rexnord Electronics & Controls Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Rexnord Electronics & Controls Ltd.

Rexnord Electronics & Controls Ltd

Rexnord Electronics and Controls Ltd was established in the year 1988. The company has evolved into one of the India's premier manufacturer's of high quality Compact Cooling Fans and Single Phase Shaded Pole Motors. The firm's success can be attributes to the continuous development and testing of products, investment not only in plant and machinery but also in employees at all levels and concen...

Rexnord Electronics & Controls Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   73
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.93
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 22.35
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 26.20
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.50
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Rexnord Electronics & Controls Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 13.09 12.22 7.12
Other Income 0.4 0.13 207.69
Total Income 13.5 12.35 9.31
Total Expenses 11.68 10.82 7.95
Operating Profit 1.82 1.53 18.95
Net Profit 0.86 0.64 34.38
Equity Capital 11.16 11.16 -
More on Rexnord Electronics & Controls Ltd Financials Results

Rexnord Electronics & Controls Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Jyoti 53.95 4.96 92.42
IMP Powers 94.00 -2.79 81.22
High Energy Bat. 445.00 0.27 79.65
Rexnord Electr. 65.50 -3.68 73.10
Surana Solar 13.70 -2.14 67.40
Amba Enterprises 49.45 -4.81 62.60
BS 1.20 0.00 53.00
More on Rexnord Electronics & Controls Ltd Peer Group

Rexnord Electronics & Controls Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 61.12
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 33.02
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.85
More on Rexnord Electronics & Controls Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Rexnord Electronics & Controls Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.93% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -1.50% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -24.15% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 14.91% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -5.21% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 137.75% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Rexnord Electronics & Controls Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 65.00
68.95
Week Low/High 63.30
71.00
Month Low/High 58.10
72.00
YEAR Low/High 39.00
98.00
All TIME Low/High 0.75
98.00

