Rexnord Electronics & Controls Ltd.
|BSE: 531888
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE687C01012
|
BSE
15:42 | 12 Mar
|
65.50
|
-2.50
(-3.68%)
|
OPEN
67.80
|
HIGH
68.95
|
LOW
65.00
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Rexnord Electronics & Controls Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|67.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|68.00
|VOLUME
|4863
|52-Week high
|98.00
|52-Week low
|39.00
|P/E
|22.35
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|73
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|65.50
|Sell Qty
|199.00
|OPEN
|67.80
|CLOSE
|68.00
|VOLUME
|4863
|52-Week high
|98.00
|52-Week low
|39.00
|P/E
|22.35
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|73
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|65.50
|Sell Qty
|199.00
About Rexnord Electronics & Controls Ltd.
Rexnord Electronics & Controls Ltd
Rexnord Electronics and Controls Ltd was established in the year 1988. The company has evolved into one of the India's premier manufacturer's of high quality Compact Cooling Fans and Single Phase Shaded Pole Motors.
The firm's success can be attributes to the continuous development and testing of products, investment not only in plant and machinery but also in employees at all levels and concen...> More
Rexnord Electronics & Controls Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Rexnord Electronics & Controls Ltd - Financial Results
Rexnord Electronics & Controls Ltd - Peer Group
Rexnord Electronics & Controls Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Rexnord Electronics & Controls Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.93%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-1.50%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-24.15%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|14.91%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-5.21%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|137.75%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Rexnord Electronics & Controls Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|65.00
|
|68.95
|Week Low/High
|63.30
|
|71.00
|Month Low/High
|58.10
|
|72.00
|YEAR Low/High
|39.00
|
|98.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.75
|
|98.00
Quick Links for Rexnord Electronics & Controls: