RFL International Ltd.
|BSE: 531646
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE701D01035
|BSE 15:23 | 25 Aug
|RFL International Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|RFL International Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.33
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.27
|VOLUME
|5
|52-Week high
|1.33
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|1.33
|Sell Qty
|15.00
About RFL International Ltd.
RFL International Ltd., previously known as Rujul Finance Ltd was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on 10th Sep.'92 as Rujul Leasing and Finance Private Limited and subsequently changed its name to Rujul Finance Private Limited. Later, it was converted into Public Limited Company and obtained a fresh certificate of incorporation on 2nd Mar.'95. RFL has been promoted by Hemant Vora and Jige...> More
RFL International Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-0.44
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-3.02
RFL International Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.22
|0.17
|29.41
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.22
|0.17
|29.41
|Total Expenses
|0.23
|0.17
|35.29
|Operating Profit
|-
|Net Profit
|-
|Equity Capital
|5.09
|5.09
|-
RFL International Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Geetanjali Cred.
|1.64
|-4.65
|0.72
|R R Securities
|2.36
|4.89
|0.71
|Premium Capital
|1.05
|-4.55
|0.69
|RFL Intl.
|1.33
|4.72
|0.68
|Std. Capital Mkt
|1.67
|0.00
|0.67
|Autoriders Fin.
|0.51
|-3.77
|0.67
|Safal Securities
|1.27
|0.79
|0.64
RFL International Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
RFL International Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
RFL International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.33
|
|1.33
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.33
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.33
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.33
|All TIME Low/High
|1.15
|
|26.00
