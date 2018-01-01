JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Riba Textiles Ltd

Riba Textiles Ltd.

BSE: 531952 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE811H01017
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 92.95 0.85
(0.92%)
OPEN

93.50

 HIGH

98.00

 LOW

92.30
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Riba Textiles Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 93.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 92.10
VOLUME 15443
52-Week high 163.95
52-Week low 62.95
P/E 17.47
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 90
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 93.50
CLOSE 92.10
VOLUME 15443
52-Week high 163.95
52-Week low 62.95
P/E 17.47
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 90
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Riba Textiles Ltd.

Riba Textiles Ltd

Incorporated in Jan.'89 as a private limited company and subsequently converted into public limited company in Jul.'94, Riba Textiles was promoted by Ravinder Garg and his family. The company is engaged in the manufacture of terry towels at Chidana (Panipat district), Haryana. Commercial production commenced in Jan.'92. In 1995-96, the company undertook an expansion-cum-backward integration pro...> More

Riba Textiles Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   90
EPS - TTM () [*S] 5.32
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 17.47
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 46.37
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.00
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Riba Textiles Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 39.1 22.92 70.59
Other Income 0.12 0.11 9.09
Total Income 39.21 23.03 70.26
Total Expenses 34.98 19.91 75.69
Operating Profit 4.23 3.12 35.58
Net Profit 1.53 1.35 13.33
Equity Capital 9.65 9.65 -
> More on Riba Textiles Ltd Financials Results

Riba Textiles Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
CIL Nova Petro. 34.20 0.59 92.68
Winsome Textile 45.65 8.69 90.48
Prem. Synthetic 195.50 -0.23 89.73
Riba Textiles 92.95 0.92 89.70
Amarjothi Spg. 130.95 -1.98 88.39
Rajlaxmi Inds. 2.85 -5.00 88.35
Sh. Dinesh Mills 170.25 -4.89 86.49
> More on Riba Textiles Ltd Peer Group

Riba Textiles Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 60.72
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.20
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 10.40
Custodians 0.00
Other 28.68
> More on Riba Textiles Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Riba Textiles Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -9.27% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -12.89% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -13.62% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -21.26% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 30.92% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 459.94% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Riba Textiles Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 92.30
98.00
Week Low/High 91.40
109.00
Month Low/High 83.50
111.00
YEAR Low/High 62.95
164.00
All TIME Low/High 6.28
164.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Riba Textiles: