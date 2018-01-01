Riba Textiles Ltd.
|BSE: 531952
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE811H01017
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|92.95
|
0.85
(0.92%)
|
OPEN
93.50
|
HIGH
98.00
|
LOW
92.30
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Riba Textiles Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|93.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|92.10
|VOLUME
|15443
|52-Week high
|163.95
|52-Week low
|62.95
|P/E
|17.47
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|90
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Riba Textiles Ltd.
Incorporated in Jan.'89 as a private limited company and subsequently converted into public limited company in Jul.'94, Riba Textiles was promoted by Ravinder Garg and his family. The company is engaged in the manufacture of terry towels at Chidana (Panipat district), Haryana. Commercial production commenced in Jan.'92. In 1995-96, the company undertook an expansion-cum-backward integration pro...> More
Riba Textiles Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|90
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|5.32
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|17.47
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|46.37
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.00
Announcement
-
Notice Of Board Meeting To Consider The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On Decemb
-
Statement Of Investors Complaints For The Quarter Ended On 31St December 2017
-
Un-Audited Financial Results And Limited Review Report For The Quarter And Half Year Ended On 30.09.
-
Notice Of Board Meeting To Consider The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On Septem
-
-
Riba Textiles Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|39.1
|22.92
|70.59
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.11
|9.09
|Total Income
|39.21
|23.03
|70.26
|Total Expenses
|34.98
|19.91
|75.69
|Operating Profit
|4.23
|3.12
|35.58
|Net Profit
|1.53
|1.35
|13.33
|Equity Capital
|9.65
|9.65
|-
Riba Textiles Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|CIL Nova Petro.
|34.20
|0.59
|92.68
|Winsome Textile
|45.65
|8.69
|90.48
|Prem. Synthetic
|195.50
|-0.23
|89.73
|Riba Textiles
|92.95
|0.92
|89.70
|Amarjothi Spg.
|130.95
|-1.98
|88.39
|Rajlaxmi Inds.
|2.85
|-5.00
|88.35
|Sh. Dinesh Mills
|170.25
|-4.89
|86.49
Riba Textiles Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Riba Textiles Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-9.27%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-12.89%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-13.62%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-21.26%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|30.92%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|459.94%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Riba Textiles Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|92.30
|
|98.00
|Week Low/High
|91.40
|
|109.00
|Month Low/High
|83.50
|
|111.00
|YEAR Low/High
|62.95
|
|164.00
|All TIME Low/High
|6.28
|
|164.00
