Riba Textiles Ltd

Incorporated in Jan.'89 as a private limited company and subsequently converted into public limited company in Jul.'94, Riba Textiles was promoted by Ravinder Garg and his family. The company is engaged in the manufacture of terry towels at Chidana (Panipat district), Haryana. Commercial production commenced in Jan.'92. In 1995-96, the company undertook an expansion-cum-backward integration pro...> More