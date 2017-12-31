JUST IN
Rich Universe Network Ltd.

BSE: 530271 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE652D01014
BSE 15:15 | 27 Feb 4.30 -0.22
(-4.87%)
OPEN

4.30

 HIGH

4.30

 LOW

4.30
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Rich Universe Network Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Rich Universe Network Ltd.

Rich Universe Network Ltd was incorporated in the year 1990. The company provides financial services in India. The company was formerly known as Rich Capital & Financial Services Ltd and changed its name to Rich Universe Network Ltd in May 2011. Rich Universe Network Ltd is based in Kanpur, India....> More

Rich Universe Network Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.01
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 430.00
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 10.44
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.41
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Rich Universe Network Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.56 0.69 -18.84
Other Income 0.03 0.09 -66.67
Total Income 0.59 0.77 -23.38
Total Expenses 0.59 0.77 -23.38
Operating Profit -
Net Profit -
Equity Capital 7.25 7.25 -
> More on Rich Universe Network Ltd Financials Results

Rich Universe Network Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Mehta Securities 10.50 -4.55 3.24
Kinetic Trust 9.45 0.00 3.18
Gajanan Sec.Serv 10.26 4.91 3.18
Rich Universe 4.30 -4.87 3.12
HB Leasing &Fin. 2.80 -0.36 3.10
Nicco Uco All. 0.37 0.00 3.07
Krishna Capital 9.70 -0.51 3.07
> More on Rich Universe Network Ltd Peer Group

Rich Universe Network Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 14.44
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 63.43
Custodians 0.00
Other 22.13
> More on Rich Universe Network Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Rich Universe Network Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -68.61% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Rich Universe Network Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.30
4.30
Week Low/High 0.00
4.30
Month Low/High 4.30
4.00
YEAR Low/High 4.30
6.00
All TIME Low/High 0.83
174.00

