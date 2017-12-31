You are here » Home
» Company
» Rich Universe Network Ltd
Rich Universe Network Ltd.
|BSE: 530271
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE652D01014
|
BSE
15:15 | 27 Feb
|
4.30
|
-0.22
(-4.87%)
|
OPEN
4.30
|
HIGH
4.30
|
LOW
4.30
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Rich Universe Network Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|4.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.52
|VOLUME
|40
|52-Week high
|5.82
|52-Week low
|4.30
|P/E
|430.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|4.30
|Buy Qty
|30.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|430.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|4.30
|CLOSE
|4.52
|VOLUME
|40
|52-Week high
|5.82
|52-Week low
|4.30
|P/E
|430.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|4.30
|Buy Qty
|30.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|430.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3.12
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Rich Universe Network Ltd.
Rich Universe Network Ltd
Rich Universe Network Ltd was incorporated in the year 1990. The company provides financial services in India. The company was formerly known as Rich Capital & Financial Services Ltd and changed its name to Rich Universe Network Ltd in May 2011. Rich Universe Network Ltd is based in Kanpur, India....> More
Rich Universe Network Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Rich Universe Network Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Rich Universe Network Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.56
|0.69
|-18.84
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.09
|-66.67
|Total Income
|0.59
|0.77
|-23.38
|Total Expenses
|0.59
|0.77
|-23.38
|Operating Profit
|
|
|-
|Net Profit
|
|
|-
|Equity Capital
|7.25
|7.25
| -
Rich Universe Network Ltd - Peer Group
Rich Universe Network Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Rich Universe Network Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-68.61%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Rich Universe Network Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.30
|
|4.30
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.30
|Month Low/High
|4.30
|
|4.00
|YEAR Low/High
|4.30
|
|6.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.83
|
|174.00
Quick Links for Rich Universe Network: