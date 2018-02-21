Rico Auto Industries Ltd

Rico Auto Industries (RAI), incorporated in Mar.'83, was converted into a public limited company in Apr.'85. RAI manufactures auto components for two-wheelers rear and front wheel hubs, clutches, brake systems, engine housings, crank housings, etc. It has also diversified into the production of gears and oil pumps for Maruti and gear shift drums for two-wheelers and installed pressure die casting ...> More