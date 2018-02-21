JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Rico Auto Industries Ltd

Rico Auto Industries Ltd.

BSE: 520008 Sector: Auto
NSE: RICOAUTO ISIN Code: INE209B01025
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 70.05 1.10
(1.60%)
OPEN

70.60

 HIGH

72.00

 LOW

69.30
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 69.95 0.95
(1.38%)
OPEN

71.00

 HIGH

71.80

 LOW

69.05
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 70.60
PREVIOUS CLOSE 68.95
VOLUME 57480
52-Week high 110.90
52-Week low 43.75
P/E 20.13
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 948
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 70.60
CLOSE 68.95
VOLUME 57480
52-Week high 110.90
52-Week low 43.75
P/E 20.13
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 948
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Rico Auto Industries Ltd.

Rico Auto Industries Ltd

Rico Auto Industries (RAI), incorporated in Mar.'83, was converted into a public limited company in Apr.'85. RAI manufactures auto components for two-wheelers rear and front wheel hubs, clutches, brake systems, engine housings, crank housings, etc. It has also diversified into the production of gears and oil pumps for Maruti and gear shift drums for two-wheelers and installed pressure die casting ...> More

Rico Auto Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   948
EPS - TTM () [*S] 3.48
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 20.13
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   40.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Feb 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 1.09
Book Value / Share () [*S] 38.82
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.80
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Rico Auto Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 263.26 251.17 4.81
Other Income 7.24 4.99 45.09
Total Income 270.5 256.16 5.6
Total Expenses 241.01 227.59 5.9
Operating Profit 29.49 28.57 3.22
Net Profit 11.96 9.22 29.72
Equity Capital 13.53 13.53 -
> More on Rico Auto Industries Ltd Financials Results

Rico Auto Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Z F Steering 1078.15 2.40 977.88
Jay Bharat Mar. 451.25 -1.71 977.41
Precision Camshf 101.60 0.49 963.98
Rico Auto Inds 70.05 1.60 947.78
GNA Axles 439.10 0.22 942.75
India Motor Part 1095.30 1.41 911.29
Munjal Showa 219.80 1.36 879.20
> More on Rico Auto Industries Ltd Peer Group

Rico Auto Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 50.10
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 1.17
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 7.77
Indian Public 33.36
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.55
> More on Rico Auto Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Rico Auto Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -12.44% -14.38% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -19.71% -19.51% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -26.11% -23.55% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -23.61% -23.76% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 22.47% 23.04% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 60.30% 84.32% 17.24% 19.02%

Rico Auto Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 69.30
72.00
Week Low/High 68.00
83.00
Month Low/High 68.00
92.00
YEAR Low/High 43.75
111.00
All TIME Low/High 0.20
114.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Rico Auto Industries: