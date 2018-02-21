You are here » Home
» Company
» Rico Auto Industries Ltd
Rico Auto Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 520008
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: RICOAUTO
|ISIN Code: INE209B01025
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
70.05
|
1.10
(1.60%)
|
OPEN
70.60
|
HIGH
72.00
|
LOW
69.30
|
NSE
LIVE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
69.95
|
0.95
(1.38%)
|
OPEN
71.00
|
HIGH
71.80
|
LOW
69.05
|OPEN
|70.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|68.95
|VOLUME
|57480
|52-Week high
|110.90
|52-Week low
|43.75
|P/E
|20.13
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|948
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|71.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|69.00
|VOLUME
|492291
|52-Week high
|110.90
|52-Week low
|47.70
|P/E
|20.13
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|948
|Buy Price
|69.90
|Buy Qty
|347.00
|Sell Price
|69.95
|Sell Qty
|971.00
|OPEN
|70.60
|CLOSE
|68.95
|VOLUME
|57480
|52-Week high
|110.90
|52-Week low
|43.75
|P/E
|20.13
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|948
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|71.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|69.00
|VOLUME
|492291
|52-Week high
|110.90
|52-Week low
|47.70
|P/E
|20.13
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|947.78
|Buy Price
|69.90
|Buy Qty
|347.00
|Sell Price
|69.95
|Sell Qty
|971.00
About Rico Auto Industries Ltd.
Rico Auto Industries Ltd
Rico Auto Industries (RAI), incorporated in Mar.'83, was converted into a public limited company in Apr.'85. RAI manufactures auto components for two-wheelers rear and front wheel hubs, clutches, brake systems, engine housings, crank housings, etc. It has also diversified into the production of gears and oil pumps for Maruti and gear shift drums for two-wheelers and installed pressure die casting ...> More
Rico Auto Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Rico Auto Industries Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Rico Auto Industries Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|263.26
|251.17
|4.81
|Other Income
|7.24
|4.99
|45.09
|Total Income
|270.5
|256.16
|5.6
|Total Expenses
|241.01
|227.59
|5.9
|Operating Profit
|29.49
|28.57
|3.22
|Net Profit
|11.96
|9.22
|29.72
|Equity Capital
|13.53
|13.53
| -
Rico Auto Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Rico Auto Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Rico Auto Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-12.44%
|-14.38%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-19.71%
|-19.51%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-26.11%
|-23.55%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-23.61%
|-23.76%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|22.47%
|23.04%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|60.30%
|84.32%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Rico Auto Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|69.30
|
|72.00
|Week Low/High
|68.00
|
|83.00
|Month Low/High
|68.00
|
|92.00
|YEAR Low/High
|43.75
|
|111.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.20
|
|114.00
Quick Links for Rico Auto Industries: