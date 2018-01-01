Ricoh India Ltd.
|BSE: 517496
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE291B01015
|BSE 15:58 | 12 Dec
|Ricoh India Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Ricoh India Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|193.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|203.60
|VOLUME
|22229
|52-Week high
|193.45
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|769
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|193.45
|Sell Qty
|48885.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|769
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Ricoh India Ltd.
Ricoh India Ltd (Formerly RPG Ricoh Ltd) was incorporated on 22 Oct.'93 as a joint venture between RPG Industries and Ricoh, Japan, RPG Ricoh manufactures office automation equipment. Its products are copiers and facsimile machines. The Japanese collaborator has a 26% equity participation. The company came out with a public issue of convertible debentures to finance the cost of acquisition of t...> More
Ricoh India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|769
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|14 Sep 2015
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-38.39
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-5.04
Ricoh India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Jun 2017
|Jun 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|190.88
|222.97
|-14.39
|Other Income
|2.38
|1.63
|46.01
|Total Income
|193.26
|224.6
|-13.95
|Total Expenses
|235.59
|268.79
|-12.35
|Operating Profit
|-42.33
|-44.19
|4.21
|Net Profit
|-73.75
|-94.2
|21.71
|Equity Capital
|39.77
|39.77
|-
Ricoh India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Nath Bio-Genes
|443.35
|-0.58
|842.36
|Talwal.Better
|269.15
|-0.17
|834.36
|Confidence Petro
|30.35
|-0.98
|785.46
|Ricoh India
|193.45
|-4.99
|769.35
|Uniply Decor
|60.25
|0.08
|737.16
|KSE
|2248.75
|-4.86
|719.60
|HPC Biosci.
|43.85
|-1.90
|699.85
Ricoh India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-61.37%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Ricoh India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|193.45
|
|193.45
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|193.45
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|193.45
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|193.45
|All TIME Low/High
|3.00
|
|1072.00
