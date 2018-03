Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd

Promoted by Ganpatraj Chowdhary and Sampatraj Chowdhary, Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Boils Ltd. formerly known as Riddhi Siddhi Starch & Chemicals was incorporated as Riddhi Siddhi Chemicals Pvt Ltd in Jul.'90. The company became a public limited company in Feb.'92 and its name was changed to the present one in Apr.'92. The company came out with a public issue in Nov.'93 to part-finance a project to se...> More