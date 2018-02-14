Ridhi Synthetics Ltd.
|BSE: 504365
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: N.A.
|BSE LIVE 11:50 | 22 Jun
|Ridhi Synthetics Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Ridhi Synthetics Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|3.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.24
|VOLUME
|400
|52-Week high
|3.40
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|5.67
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|3.40
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Ridhi Synthetics Ltd.
Ridhi Synthetics Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.60
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|5.67
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|82.57
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.04
Announcement
-
Board Will Held On 14.02.2018 For Adoption Of Un-Audited Financial Results For Period Ended 31.12.20
-
Statement Of Investor Compliants For The Quarter Ended 31.12.2017.
-
Un-Audited Financial Result For The Quarter / Half Year Ended 30.09.2017.
-
Board Meeting Will Held On 14.12.2017 To Consider Unaudited Financial Result For Quarter Ended 30.09
-
-
Ridhi Synthetics Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.38
|-68.42
|Total Income
|0.12
|0.38
|-68.42
|Total Expenses
|0.22
|2.17
|-89.86
|Operating Profit
|-0.1
|-1.79
|94.41
|Net Profit
|-0.1
|-1.86
|94.62
|Equity Capital
|0.49
|0.49
|-
Ridhi Synthetics Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Asis Logistics
|4.73
|4.88
|3.55
|SER Inds.
|18.20
|4.60
|1.80
|Skypak Serv. Sp.
|2.76
|0.00
|0.85
|Ridhi Synthetics
|3.40
|4.94
|0.83
Ridhi Synthetics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Ridhi Synthetics Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.05%
|-0.95%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.56%
|-0.92%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.62%
|0.91%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.00%
|4.27%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.65%
|16.04%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.71%
|18.30%
Ridhi Synthetics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.40
|
|3.40
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|3.40
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|3.40
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|3.40
|All TIME Low/High
|0.43
|
|3.40
