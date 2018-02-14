JUST IN
Ridhi Synthetics Ltd.

BSE: 504365 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE LIVE 11:50 | 22 Jun Ridhi Synthetics Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Ridhi Synthetics Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 3.40
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.24
VOLUME 400
52-Week high 3.40
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 5.67
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 3.40
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Ridhi Synthetics Ltd.

Ridhi Synthetics Ltd

Ridhi Synthetics Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.60
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 5.67
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 82.57
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.04
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Ridhi Synthetics Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.12 0.38 -68.42
Total Income 0.12 0.38 -68.42
Total Expenses 0.22 2.17 -89.86
Operating Profit -0.1 -1.79 94.41
Net Profit -0.1 -1.86 94.62
Equity Capital 0.49 0.49 -
Ridhi Synthetics Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Asis Logistics 4.73 4.88 3.55
SER Inds. 18.20 4.60 1.80
Skypak Serv. Sp. 2.76 0.00 0.85
Ridhi Synthetics 3.40 4.94 0.83
Ridhi Synthetics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 36.33
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 63.67
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.00
Ridhi Synthetics Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.05% -0.95%
1 Month NA NA -1.56% -0.92%
3 Month NA NA 1.62% 0.91%
6 Month NA NA 5.00% 4.27%
1 Year NA NA 16.65% 16.04%
3 Year NA NA 16.71% 18.30%

Ridhi Synthetics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.40
3.40
Week Low/High 0.00
3.40
Month Low/High 0.00
3.40
YEAR Low/High 0.00
3.40
All TIME Low/High 0.43
3.40

