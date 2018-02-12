Risa International Ltd.
|BSE: 530251
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE001O01029
|BSE 15:24 | 12 Mar
|1.22
|
-0.02
(-1.61%)
|
OPEN
1.24
|
HIGH
1.24
|
LOW
1.22
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Risa International Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.24
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.24
|VOLUME
|1712
|52-Week high
|2.26
|52-Week low
|0.50
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|1.22
|Sell Qty
|64776.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Risa International Ltd.
Risa International Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|19
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|2.30
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.53
Announcement
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31.12.2017
-
Financial Results For Second Quarter And Half Year Ended 30Th September 2017
-
-
-
Certificate Under Regulation 40(9) Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (LODR) Regulations 2015
Risa International Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.45
|19.26
|-97.66
|Other Income
|0.03
|-
|Total Income
|0.45
|19.29
|-97.67
|Total Expenses
|0.57
|19.04
|-97.01
|Operating Profit
|-0.12
|0.24
|-150
|Net Profit
|-0.12
|0.15
|-180
|Equity Capital
|31.9
|31.9
|-
Risa International Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Suncare Traders
|36.50
|-5.19
|20.48
|Mihika Indust.
|19.80
|4.76
|19.80
|Chemtech Indust.
|17.00
|4.62
|19.53
|Risa Internatio.
|1.22
|-1.61
|19.46
|Thacker & Co.
|172.00
|-4.44
|18.92
|Vyapar Inds.
|30.50
|-4.69
|18.70
|Pincon Lifestyle
|6.15
|-1.91
|18.60
Risa International Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.15%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|2.52%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-19.74%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|38.64%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|10.91%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-99.26%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Risa International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.22
|
|1.24
|Week Low/High
|1.22
|
|1.00
|Month Low/High
|1.19
|
|1.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.50
|
|2.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.32
|
|398.00
