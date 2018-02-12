JUST IN
Risa International Ltd.

BSE: 530251 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE001O01029
BSE 15:24 | 12 Mar 1.22 -0.02
(-1.61%)
OPEN

1.24

 HIGH

1.24

 LOW

1.22
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Risa International Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Risa International Ltd.

Risa International Ltd

Risa International Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   19
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 2.30
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.53
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Risa International Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.45 19.26 -97.66
Other Income 0.03 -
Total Income 0.45 19.29 -97.67
Total Expenses 0.57 19.04 -97.01
Operating Profit -0.12 0.24 -150
Net Profit -0.12 0.15 -180
Equity Capital 31.9 31.9 -
> More on Risa International Ltd Financials Results

Risa International Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Suncare Traders 36.50 -5.19 20.48
Mihika Indust. 19.80 4.76 19.80
Chemtech Indust. 17.00 4.62 19.53
Risa Internatio. 1.22 -1.61 19.46
Thacker & Co. 172.00 -4.44 18.92
Vyapar Inds. 30.50 -4.69 18.70
Pincon Lifestyle 6.15 -1.91 18.60
> More on Risa International Ltd Peer Group

Risa International Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 13.09
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.24
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 71.31
Custodians 0.00
Other 15.36
> More on Risa International Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Risa International Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.15% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 2.52% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -19.74% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 38.64% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 10.91% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -99.26% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Risa International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.22
1.24
Week Low/High 1.22
1.00
Month Low/High 1.19
1.00
YEAR Low/High 0.50
2.00
All TIME Low/High 0.32
398.00

