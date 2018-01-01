JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd

Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd.

BSE: 531539 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE864D01015
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 42.45 -0.05
(-0.12%)
OPEN

42.50

 HIGH

44.50

 LOW

41.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 42.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 42.50
VOLUME 370
52-Week high 71.00
52-Week low 18.50
P/E 17.26
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 23
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 42.50
CLOSE 42.50
VOLUME 370
52-Week high 71.00
52-Week low 18.50
P/E 17.26
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 23
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd.

Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd

Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Limited is an India-based company. It is engaged in the job work of decoiling, straightening, cutting, shearing of hot rolled (HR)/cold rolled (CR) and manganese steel (MS) coils/sheets. The grass root level operations commenced in 1989 from a single shed in Navi Mumbai. In mid-1990s with the growing infrastructure demands of the liberalized nation, the pr...> More

Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   23
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.46
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 17.26
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   15.00
Latest Dividend Date 18 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 3.53
Book Value / Share () [*S] 15.41
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.75
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.01 0.52 94.23
Other Income 0.13 0.13 0
Total Income 1.14 0.65 75.38
Total Expenses 0.47 0.44 6.82
Operating Profit 0.67 0.21 219.05
Net Profit 0.43 0.12 258.33
Equity Capital 5.49 5.49 -
> More on Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd Financials Results

Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Modern Steel 18.40 3.95 25.32
Innoventive Ind. 4.20 -4.55 25.05
Ashiana Ispat 30.90 -4.92 24.60
Rish.Digh.Steel 42.45 -0.12 23.31
Metal Coatings 30.90 -0.48 22.65
Bihar Sponge 2.51 4.58 22.64
Bil Energy Sys. 0.95 4.40 20.08
> More on Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd Peer Group

Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.72
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 24.52
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.76
> More on Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.52% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -18.29% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -1.05% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 10.26% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 129.46% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 41.00
44.50
Week Low/High 41.00
47.00
Month Low/High 41.00
53.00
YEAR Low/High 18.50
71.00
All TIME Low/High 2.80
71.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products: