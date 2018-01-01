You are here » Home
Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd.
|BSE: 531539
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE864D01015
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
42.45
-0.05
(-0.12%)
OPEN
42.50
HIGH
44.50
LOW
41.00
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd.
Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd
Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Limited is an India-based company. It is engaged in the job work of decoiling, straightening, cutting, shearing of hot rolled (HR)/cold rolled (CR) and manganese steel (MS) coils/sheets.
The grass root level operations commenced in 1989 from a single shed in Navi Mumbai. In mid-1990s with the growing infrastructure demands of the liberalized nation, the pr...> More
Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd - Financial Results
Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd - Peer Group
Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.52%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-18.29%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-1.05%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|10.26%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|129.46%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|41.00
|
|44.50
|Week Low/High
|41.00
|
|47.00
|Month Low/High
|41.00
|
|53.00
|YEAR Low/High
|18.50
|
|71.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.80
|
|71.00
