JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Rishab Special Yarns Ltd

Rishab Special Yarns Ltd.

BSE: 514177 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE351D01013
BSE 13:28 | 03 Aug Rishab Special Yarns Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Rishab Special Yarns Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 10.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 10.00
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 10.50
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 10.50
CLOSE 10.00
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 10.50
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Rishab Special Yarns Ltd.

Rishab Special Yarns Ltd

Rishab Special Yarns Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -4.49
P/B Ratio () [*S] -2.34
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Rishab Special Yarns Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 0.01 -
Total Expenses 0.01 0.02 -50
Operating Profit -0.01 -
Net Profit -0.01 -
Equity Capital 3.56 3.56 -
> More on Rishab Special Yarns Ltd Financials Results

Rishab Special Yarns Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Shri Bholanath 8.16 -4.90 3.92
Katare Spinning 13.67 4.99 3.91
Gangotri Textile 1.15 3.60 3.75
Rishab Sp. Yarns 10.50 5.00 3.74
Santaram Spin. 6.00 0.00 3.70
Adinath Textiles 5.42 -4.91 3.69
Pasari Spinning 2.54 0.00 3.51
> More on Rishab Special Yarns Ltd Peer Group

Rishab Special Yarns Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 44.23
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 55.23
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.54
> More on Rishab Special Yarns Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Rishab Special Yarns Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.34%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.31%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.53%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.91%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Rishab Special Yarns Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 10.50
10.50
Week Low/High 0.00
10.50
Month Low/High 0.00
10.50
YEAR Low/High 0.00
10.50
All TIME Low/High 1.00
24.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Rishab Special Yarns: