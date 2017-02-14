Rishab Special Yarns Ltd.
|BSE: 514177
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE351D01013
|BSE 13:28 | 03 Aug
|Rishab Special Yarns Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Rishab Special Yarns Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|10.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|10.00
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|10.50
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Rishab Special Yarns Ltd.
Rishab Special Yarns Ltd
Rishab Special Yarns Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-4.49
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-2.34
Announcement
-
-
Statement Of Investors Complaint Under Regulation 13(3) For The Quarter Ended On 31.12.2017
-
-
-
Financial Result For The Quarter And Half Year Ended 30.09.2017
-
Rishab Special Yarns Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|0.01
|-
|Total Income
|0.01
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.01
|0.02
|-50
|Operating Profit
|-0.01
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.01
|-
|Equity Capital
|3.56
|3.56
|-
Rishab Special Yarns Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Shri Bholanath
|8.16
|-4.90
|3.92
|Katare Spinning
|13.67
|4.99
|3.91
|Gangotri Textile
|1.15
|3.60
|3.75
|Rishab Sp. Yarns
|10.50
|5.00
|3.74
|Santaram Spin.
|6.00
|0.00
|3.70
|Adinath Textiles
|5.42
|-4.91
|3.69
|Pasari Spinning
|2.54
|0.00
|3.51
Rishab Special Yarns Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Rishab Special Yarns Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.34%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.31%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.53%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.91%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Rishab Special Yarns Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|10.50
|
|10.50
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|10.50
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|10.50
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|10.50
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|24.00
