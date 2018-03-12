Rishi Laser Ltd.
About Rishi Laser Ltd.
Rishi Laser Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of sheet metal components and machines. The Company caters to a range of industries, including automobile, power, railways, telecommunication and instrumentation, earthmoving machinery, and textile and general engineering. It manufactures precision engineering and fabrication for commercial vehicles, and supplie...> More
Rishi Laser Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|27
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|12.50
|Latest Dividend Date
|19 Sep 2011
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|20.88
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.40
Rishi Laser Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|31.7
|25.12
|26.19
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.16
|-18.75
|Total Income
|31.84
|25.28
|25.95
|Total Expenses
|30.74
|23.65
|29.98
|Operating Profit
|1.09
|1.63
|-33.13
|Net Profit
|-0.53
|-
|Equity Capital
|9.19
|9.19
|-
Rishi Laser Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Solitaire Mach.
|78.10
|-0.51
|35.46
|Birla Precision
|6.73
|-1.46
|35.43
|G G Dandekar
|71.95
|-1.98
|34.54
|Rishi Laser
|29.15
|-2.83
|26.79
|G G Engineering
|57.00
|8.99
|23.88
|Polymechplast Ma
|40.20
|4.96
|23.20
|Tecpro Systems
|4.53
|3.90
|22.86
Rishi Laser Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Rishi Laser Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-11.80%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-17.89%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-25.06%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-4.27%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|13.42%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|121.34%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Rishi Laser Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|28.60
|
|30.05
|Week Low/High
|28.60
|
|35.00
|Month Low/High
|28.60
|
|39.00
|YEAR Low/High
|23.00
|
|47.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|206.00
