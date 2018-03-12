JUST IN
Rishi Laser Ltd.

BSE: 526861 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE988D01012
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 29.15 -0.85
(-2.83%)
OPEN

30.05

 HIGH

30.05

 LOW

28.60
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Rishi Laser Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Rishi Laser Ltd.

Rishi Laser Ltd

Rishi Laser Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of sheet metal components and machines. The Company caters to a range of industries, including automobile, power, railways, telecommunication and instrumentation, earthmoving machinery, and textile and general engineering. It manufactures precision engineering and fabrication for commercial vehicles, and supplie...> More

Rishi Laser Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   27
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   12.50
Latest Dividend Date 19 Sep 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 20.88
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.40
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Rishi Laser Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 31.7 25.12 26.19
Other Income 0.13 0.16 -18.75
Total Income 31.84 25.28 25.95
Total Expenses 30.74 23.65 29.98
Operating Profit 1.09 1.63 -33.13
Net Profit -0.53 -
Equity Capital 9.19 9.19 -
Rishi Laser Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Solitaire Mach. 78.10 -0.51 35.46
Birla Precision 6.73 -1.46 35.43
G G Dandekar 71.95 -1.98 34.54
Rishi Laser 29.15 -2.83 26.79
G G Engineering 57.00 8.99 23.88
Polymechplast Ma 40.20 4.96 23.20
Tecpro Systems 4.53 3.90 22.86
Rishi Laser Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 13.05
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 69.03
Custodians 0.00
Other 17.92
Rishi Laser Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -11.80% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -17.89% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -25.06% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -4.27% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 13.42% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 121.34% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Rishi Laser Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 28.60
30.05
Week Low/High 28.60
35.00
Month Low/High 28.60
39.00
YEAR Low/High 23.00
47.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
206.00

