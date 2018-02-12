JUST IN
Rishi Techtex Ltd.

BSE: 523021 Sector: Industrials
NSE: RISHIPACK ISIN Code: INE989D01010
BSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 66.95 1.85
(2.84%)
OPEN

65.00

 HIGH

67.30

 LOW

65.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Rishi Techtex Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 65.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 65.10
VOLUME 894
52-Week high 99.00
52-Week low 53.50
P/E 24.08
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 49
Buy Price 65.05
Buy Qty 200.00
Sell Price 66.95
Sell Qty 15.00
OPEN 65.00
CLOSE 65.10
VOLUME 894
52-Week high 99.00
52-Week low 53.50
P/E 24.08
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 49
Buy Price 65.05
Buy Qty 200.00
Sell Price 66.95
Sell Qty 15.00

About Rishi Techtex Ltd.

Rishi Techtex Ltd

Incorporated in 1984, Rishi Packers was promoted by B G N Patel. The company's products include HDPE/PP woven sacks and fabric, multi-wall bags and plastic granules. The company's plant at Daman has an installed capacity of 2000 tpa for sacks and fabric and 300 lac pa for multi-wall bags. Multi-wall bags are kraft paper lined HDPE/PP bags which increase barrier properties of the material.

Rishi Techtex Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   49
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.78
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 24.08
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 30.55
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.19
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Rishi Techtex Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 17.14 15.44 11.01
Other Income 0.02 0.07 -71.43
Total Income 17.16 15.52 10.57
Total Expenses 15.46 14.03 10.19
Operating Profit 1.7 1.48 14.86
Net Profit 0.61 0.63 -3.17
Equity Capital 7.39 7.09 -
Rishi Techtex Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Hind.Adhesive 112.20 0.18 57.45
Commerl. Synbags 46.50 6.04 54.96
Karur KCP Pack. 46.50 -4.91 54.50
Rishi Tech. 66.95 2.84 49.48
Polyspin Exports 120.50 -4.97 48.20
Shetron 51.80 1.77 46.62
Ecoplast 137.95 0.47 41.38
Rishi Techtex Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 33.71
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 54.06
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.23
Rishi Techtex Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.89% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -8.48% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -0.07% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -20.68% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 16.03% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Rishi Techtex Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 65.00
67.30
Week Low/High 65.00
70.00
Month Low/High 64.00
85.00
YEAR Low/High 53.50
99.00
All TIME Low/High 1.30
99.00

