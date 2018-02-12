Rishi Techtex Ltd.
|BSE: 523021
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: RISHIPACK
|ISIN Code: INE989D01010
|BSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|66.95
|
1.85
(2.84%)
|
OPEN
65.00
|
HIGH
67.30
|
LOW
65.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Rishi Techtex Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|65.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|65.10
|VOLUME
|894
|52-Week high
|99.00
|52-Week low
|53.50
|P/E
|24.08
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|49
|Buy Price
|65.05
|Buy Qty
|200.00
|Sell Price
|66.95
|Sell Qty
|15.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|24.08
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|49
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|65.00
|CLOSE
|65.10
|VOLUME
|894
|52-Week high
|99.00
|52-Week low
|53.50
|P/E
|24.08
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|49
|Buy Price
|65.05
|Buy Qty
|200.00
|Sell Price
|66.95
|Sell Qty
|15.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|24.08
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|49.48
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Rishi Techtex Ltd.
Incorporated in 1984, Rishi Packers was promoted by B G N Patel. The company's products include HDPE/PP woven sacks and fabric, multi-wall bags and plastic granules. The company's plant at Daman has an installed capacity of 2000 tpa for sacks and fabric and 300 lac pa for multi-wall bags. Multi-wall bags are kraft paper lined HDPE/PP bags which increase barrier properties of the material. To pa...> More
Rishi Techtex Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|49
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|2.78
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|24.08
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|30.55
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.19
Rishi Techtex Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|17.14
|15.44
|11.01
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.07
|-71.43
|Total Income
|17.16
|15.52
|10.57
|Total Expenses
|15.46
|14.03
|10.19
|Operating Profit
|1.7
|1.48
|14.86
|Net Profit
|0.61
|0.63
|-3.17
|Equity Capital
|7.39
|7.09
|-
Rishi Techtex Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Hind.Adhesive
|112.20
|0.18
|57.45
|Commerl. Synbags
|46.50
|6.04
|54.96
|Karur KCP Pack.
|46.50
|-4.91
|54.50
|Rishi Tech.
|66.95
|2.84
|49.48
|Polyspin Exports
|120.50
|-4.97
|48.20
|Shetron
|51.80
|1.77
|46.62
|Ecoplast
|137.95
|0.47
|41.38
Rishi Techtex Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Rishi Techtex Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.89%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-8.48%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-0.07%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-20.68%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|16.03%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Rishi Techtex Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|65.00
|
|67.30
|Week Low/High
|65.00
|
|70.00
|Month Low/High
|64.00
|
|85.00
|YEAR Low/High
|53.50
|
|99.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.30
|
|99.00
Quick Links for Rishi Techtex:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices