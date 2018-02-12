Rishi Techtex Ltd

Incorporated in 1984, Rishi Packers was promoted by B G N Patel. The company's products include HDPE/PP woven sacks and fabric, multi-wall bags and plastic granules. The company's plant at Daman has an installed capacity of 2000 tpa for sacks and fabric and 300 lac pa for multi-wall bags. Multi-wall bags are kraft paper lined HDPE/PP bags which increase barrier properties of the material. To pa...> More