Rishiroop Ltd.
|BSE: 526492
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE582D01013
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|109.00
|
-2.35
(-2.11%)
|
OPEN
107.00
|
HIGH
114.00
|
LOW
107.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Rishiroop Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|107.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|111.35
|VOLUME
|2204
|52-Week high
|154.60
|52-Week low
|41.75
|P/E
|10.83
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|106
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|10.83
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|106
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|107.00
|CLOSE
|111.35
|VOLUME
|2204
|52-Week high
|154.60
|52-Week low
|41.75
|P/E
|10.83
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|106
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|10.83
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|105.73
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Rishiroop Ltd.
Puneet Resins Limited was incorporated in 1984 in the State of Maharashtra. The company has its Registered Office at Mumbai and factory at Satpur MIDC, Nasik. The company is a public limited company listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange. It has received ISO 9001:2000 Certification and has been a pioneer in introducing various grades of rubber compounds in India. Currently its products are exporte...> More
Rishiroop Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|106
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|10.06
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|10.83
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|15 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.90
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|60.25
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.81
Announcement
Rishiroop Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|16.29
|12.04
|35.3
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|16.29
|12.04
|35.3
|Total Expenses
|12.13
|10.82
|12.11
|Operating Profit
|4.16
|1.21
|243.8
|Net Profit
|3.09
|-0.01
|31000
|Equity Capital
|9.7
|7.64
|-
Rishiroop Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Harri. Malayalam
|77.75
|-1.02
|143.53
|Assam CO. (I)
|4.42
|1.38
|136.93
|Warren Tea
|108.35
|-2.34
|129.48
|Rishiroop
|109.00
|-2.11
|105.73
|Neelamalai Agro
|1370.70
|-4.55
|86.35
|B & A
|250.90
|-0.91
|77.78
|Joonktolle Tea
|163.40
|2.13
|67.65
Rishiroop Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Rishiroop Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.95%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-19.05%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-13.29%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|50.97%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|153.19%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|256.79%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Rishiroop Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|107.00
|
|114.00
|Week Low/High
|107.00
|
|118.00
|Month Low/High
|107.00
|
|150.00
|YEAR Low/High
|41.75
|
|155.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.20
|
|155.00
Quick Links for Rishiroop:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices