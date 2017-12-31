JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Rishiroop Ltd

Rishiroop Ltd.

BSE: 526492 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE582D01013
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 109.00 -2.35
(-2.11%)
OPEN

107.00

 HIGH

114.00

 LOW

107.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Rishiroop Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 107.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 111.35
VOLUME 2204
52-Week high 154.60
52-Week low 41.75
P/E 10.83
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 106
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 107.00
CLOSE 111.35
VOLUME 2204
52-Week high 154.60
52-Week low 41.75
P/E 10.83
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 106
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Rishiroop Ltd.

Rishiroop Ltd

Puneet Resins Limited was incorporated in 1984 in the State of Maharashtra. The company has its Registered Office at Mumbai and factory at Satpur MIDC, Nasik. The company is a public limited company listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange. It has received ISO 9001:2000 Certification and has been a pioneer in introducing various grades of rubber compounds in India. Currently its products are exporte...> More

Rishiroop Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   106
EPS - TTM () [*S] 10.06
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 10.83
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 15 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.90
Book Value / Share () [*S] 60.25
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.81
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Rishiroop Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 16.29 12.04 35.3
Other Income -
Total Income 16.29 12.04 35.3
Total Expenses 12.13 10.82 12.11
Operating Profit 4.16 1.21 243.8
Net Profit 3.09 -0.01 31000
Equity Capital 9.7 7.64 -
> More on Rishiroop Ltd Financials Results

Rishiroop Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Harri. Malayalam 77.75 -1.02 143.53
Assam CO. (I) 4.42 1.38 136.93
Warren Tea 108.35 -2.34 129.48
Rishiroop 109.00 -2.11 105.73
Neelamalai Agro 1370.70 -4.55 86.35
B & A 250.90 -0.91 77.78
Joonktolle Tea 163.40 2.13 67.65
> More on Rishiroop Ltd Peer Group

Rishiroop Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 70.26
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.12
Indian Public 22.60
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.65
> More on Rishiroop Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Rishiroop Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.95% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -19.05% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -13.29% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 50.97% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 153.19% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 256.79% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Rishiroop Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 107.00
114.00
Week Low/High 107.00
118.00
Month Low/High 107.00
150.00
YEAR Low/High 41.75
155.00
All TIME Low/High 0.20
155.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Rishiroop: