Ritesh International Ltd.

BSE: 519097 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE534D01014
BSE 14:37 | 12 Mar 8.65 0.16
(1.88%)
8.65

8.65

8.65
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Ritesh International Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 8.65
PREVIOUS CLOSE 8.49
VOLUME 774
52-Week high 8.65
52-Week low 3.80
P/E 37.61
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 8.65
Buy Qty 8519.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Ritesh International Ltd.

Ritesh International Ltd

Ritesh International Limited was incorporated in the 1981 as Sukhchain & Co. (P) Ltd With the Registrar of companies, Punjab, H.P and Chandigarh at Jalandhar. Subsequently the name of the company has been changed to its present name, Ritesh International Limited. The company has its manufacturing facilities at Village Akbarpura, Ahmedgarh Distt Sangrur Punjab. In 1984, the company started the ...> More

Ritesh International Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.23
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 37.61
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 11.79
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.73
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Ritesh International Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 12.13 6.6 83.79
Other Income 0.06 0.13 -53.85
Total Income 12.19 6.73 81.13
Total Expenses 10.85 6.36 70.6
Operating Profit 1.35 0.38 255.26
Net Profit 1.18 0.21 461.9
Equity Capital 8.55 8.55 -
> More on Ritesh International Ltd Financials Results

Ritesh International Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Pentokey Organy 15.00 4.53 9.40
Organic Coatings 12.08 -3.51 9.27
Bhagawati Oxygen 36.90 -4.90 8.52
Ritesh Intl. 8.65 1.88 7.40
Swarnajyothi Agr 2.85 -5.00 7.25
Tulasee Bio-Eth. 11.21 -4.92 6.60
J D Orgochem 4.53 -4.83 6.02
> More on Ritesh International Ltd Peer Group

Ritesh International Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 49.52
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.06
Indian Public 41.48
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.93
> More on Ritesh International Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Ritesh International Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 10.05% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 96.15% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 105.46% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 94.38% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Ritesh International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 8.65
8.65
Week Low/High 7.86
8.65
Month Low/High 4.41
8.65
YEAR Low/High 3.80
8.65
All TIME Low/High 0.55
125.00

