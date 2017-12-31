Ritesh International Ltd

Ritesh International Limited was incorporated in the 1981 as Sukhchain & Co. (P) Ltd With the Registrar of companies, Punjab, H.P and Chandigarh at Jalandhar. Subsequently the name of the company has been changed to its present name, Ritesh International Limited. The company has its manufacturing facilities at Village Akbarpura, Ahmedgarh Distt Sangrur Punjab. In 1984, the company started the ...> More