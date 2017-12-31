You are here » Home
Ritesh International Ltd.
|BSE: 519097
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE534D01014
|
BSE
14:37 | 12 Mar
|
8.65
|
0.16
(1.88%)
|
OPEN
8.65
|
HIGH
8.65
|
LOW
8.65
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Ritesh International Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|8.65
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|8.49
|VOLUME
|774
|52-Week high
|8.65
|52-Week low
|3.80
|P/E
|37.61
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|8.65
|Buy Qty
|8519.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|8.65
|CLOSE
|8.49
|VOLUME
|774
|52-Week high
|8.65
|52-Week low
|3.80
|P/E
|37.61
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|8.65
|Buy Qty
|8519.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Ritesh International Ltd.
Ritesh International Ltd
Ritesh International Limited was incorporated in the 1981 as Sukhchain & Co. (P) Ltd With the Registrar of companies, Punjab, H.P and Chandigarh at Jalandhar. Subsequently the name of the company has been changed to its present name, Ritesh International Limited. The company has its manufacturing facilities at Village Akbarpura, Ahmedgarh Distt Sangrur Punjab.
In 1984, the company started the ...> More
Ritesh International Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Ritesh International Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Ritesh International Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|12.13
|6.6
|83.79
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.13
|-53.85
|Total Income
|12.19
|6.73
|81.13
|Total Expenses
|10.85
|6.36
|70.6
|Operating Profit
|1.35
|0.38
|255.26
|Net Profit
|1.18
|0.21
|461.9
|Equity Capital
|8.55
|8.55
| -
Ritesh International Ltd - Peer Group
Ritesh International Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Ritesh International Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|10.05%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|96.15%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|105.46%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|94.38%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Ritesh International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|8.65
|
|8.65
|Week Low/High
|7.86
|
|8.65
|Month Low/High
|4.41
|
|8.65
|YEAR Low/High
|3.80
|
|8.65
|All TIME Low/High
|0.55
|
|125.00
