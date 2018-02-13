JUST IN
Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd.

BSE: 526407 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE299D01014
BSE 15:15 | 12 Mar 10.00 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

10.00

 HIGH

10.00

 LOW

10.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 10.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 10.00
VOLUME 5361
52-Week high 11.50
52-Week low 5.42
P/E 333.33
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 12
Buy Price 10.00
Buy Qty 3799.00
Sell Price 10.40
Sell Qty 151.00
OPEN 10.00
CLOSE 10.00
VOLUME 5361
52-Week high 11.50
52-Week low 5.42
P/E 333.33
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 12
Buy Price 10.00
Buy Qty 3799.00
Sell Price 10.40
Sell Qty 151.00

About Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd.

Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd

Ritesh Properties and Industries is a leading company with business interests in garment exports. A public limited company, Ritesh Properties and Industries is based in Ludhiana under the leadership of Mr. Pran Arora, Chairman of the company. The company is listed on the Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Ludhiana Stock Exchanges. The company was incorporated in the year 1987.

Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   12
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.03
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 333.33
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 25.92
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.39
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 12.11 10.59 14.35
Other Income 0.02 -
Total Income 12.13 10.59 14.54
Total Expenses 13.75 10.28 33.75
Operating Profit -1.61 0.31 -619.35
Net Profit -1.75 0.2 -975
Equity Capital 11.59 11.59 -
Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kumar Wire Cloth 45.10 -4.04 12.45
H P Cotton Tex 32.60 -4.12 12.42
Suprem.Tex Mart 1.71 -8.56 11.67
Ritesh Prop 10.00 0.00 11.59
Runeecha Textile 4.88 4.95 11.50
Nakoda 0.38 0.00 11.40
Kapil Cotex 109.00 -4.39 11.34
Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 38.81
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 38.70
Custodians 0.00
Other 22.49
Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -4.76% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -4.03% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 76.99% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 41.84% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 13.25% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 10.00
10.00
Week Low/High 9.10
11.00
Month Low/High 9.01
11.00
YEAR Low/High 5.42
12.00
All TIME Low/High 0.55
157.00

