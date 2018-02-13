You are here » Home
Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 526407
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE299D01014
|
BSE
15:15 | 12 Mar
|
10.00
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
10.00
|
HIGH
10.00
|
LOW
10.00
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|10.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|10.00
|VOLUME
|5361
|52-Week high
|11.50
|52-Week low
|5.42
|P/E
|333.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|12
|Buy Price
|10.00
|Buy Qty
|3799.00
|Sell Price
|10.40
|Sell Qty
|151.00
|OPEN
|10.00
|CLOSE
|10.00
|VOLUME
|5361
|52-Week high
|11.50
|52-Week low
|5.42
|P/E
|333.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|12
|Buy Price
|10.00
|Buy Qty
|3799.00
|Sell Price
|10.40
|Sell Qty
|151.00
About Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd.
Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd
Ritesh Properties and Industries is a leading company with business interests in garment exports. A public limited company, Ritesh Properties and Industries is based in Ludhiana under the leadership of Mr. Pran Arora, Chairman of the company. The company is listed on the Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Ludhiana Stock Exchanges. The company was incorporated in the year 1987.
The Company has entered ...
Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd - Financial Results
Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-4.76%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-4.03%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|76.99%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|41.84%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|13.25%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|10.00
|
|10.00
|Week Low/High
|9.10
|
|11.00
|Month Low/High
|9.01
|
|11.00
|YEAR Low/High
|5.42
|
|12.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.55
|
|157.00
Quick Links for Ritesh Properties & Industries: