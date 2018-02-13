RLF Ltd.
|BSE: 512618
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE629C01014
|BSE LIVE 15:17 | 08 Mar
|3.45
|
-0.05
(-1.43%)
|
OPEN
3.50
|
HIGH
3.50
|
LOW
3.45
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|RLF Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|3.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.50
|VOLUME
|1350
|52-Week high
|3.53
|52-Week low
|1.44
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|3.45
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|3.50
|Sell Qty
|500.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About RLF Ltd.
Incorporated in Apr'79, as Raksons Finance Private Limited and subsequently converted into a public limited company and changed its name as Raksons Leasing and Finance Ltd. in Dec'85. Later the name was changed to the present one in Mar'94. It was promoted by R.K. Khanna and Anil K. Khanna and it is engaged in the business of financial services, hire purchase and leasing and Embroidery. It has ...> More
RLF Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|6.44
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.54
Announcement
-
-
Statement Of Investors Complaint For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017.
-
Revised Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended 30Th September 2017.
-
Revised Regulation 40(9) For The Half Year Ended 30Th September 2017.
-
Revised Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 2017 As Per INDAS.
-
RLF Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.8
|-
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.01
|500
|Total Income
|0.87
|0.01
|8600
|Total Expenses
|0.73
|-0.2
|465
|Operating Profit
|0.14
|0.21
|-33.33
|Net Profit
|-0.24
|-0.02
|-1100
|Equity Capital
|9.8
|9.8
|-
RLF Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Adinath Textiles
|5.42
|-4.91
|3.69
|Pasari Spinning
|2.54
|0.00
|3.51
|Shree Mfg. Co.
|6.32
|4.98
|3.48
|Golden Carpets
|5.32
|3.10
|3.45
|RLF
|3.45
|-1.43
|3.45
|Khoobsurat Ltd
|0.26
|-3.70
|3.45
|Gravity (India)
|3.78
|-4.79
|3.40
RLF Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
RLF Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.43%
|NA
|0.53%
|-0.27%
|1 Month
|29.70%
|NA
|-1.10%
|-0.23%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.10%
|1.60%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.49%
|4.99%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.20%
|16.84%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.26%
|19.11%
RLF Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.45
|
|3.50
|Week Low/High
|3.45
|
|4.00
|Month Low/High
|2.66
|
|4.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.44
|
|4.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.10
|
|15.00
