RLF Ltd

Incorporated in Apr'79, as Raksons Finance Private Limited and subsequently converted into a public limited company and changed its name as Raksons Leasing and Finance Ltd. in Dec'85. Later the name was changed to the present one in Mar'94. It was promoted by R.K. Khanna and Anil K. Khanna and it is engaged in the business of financial services, hire purchase and leasing and Embroidery. It has ...> More