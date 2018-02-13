JUST IN
RLF Ltd.

BSE: 512618 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE629C01014
BSE LIVE 15:17 | 08 Mar 3.45 -0.05
(-1.43%)
OPEN

3.50

 HIGH

3.50

 LOW

3.45
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan RLF Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 3.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.50
VOLUME 1350
52-Week high 3.53
52-Week low 1.44
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 3.45
Buy Qty 1.00
Sell Price 3.50
Sell Qty 500.00
OPEN 3.50
CLOSE 3.50
VOLUME 1350
52-Week high 3.53
52-Week low 1.44
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 3.45
Buy Qty 1.00
Sell Price 3.50
Sell Qty 500.00

About RLF Ltd.

RLF Ltd

RLF Ltd

Incorporated in Apr'79, as Raksons Finance Private Limited and subsequently converted into a public limited company and changed its name as Raksons Leasing and Finance Ltd. in Dec'85. Later the name was changed to the present one in Mar'94. It was promoted by R.K. Khanna and Anil K. Khanna and it is engaged in the business of financial services, hire purchase and leasing and Embroidery.

RLF Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 6.44
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.54
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

RLF Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.8 -
Other Income 0.06 0.01 500
Total Income 0.87 0.01 8600
Total Expenses 0.73 -0.2 465
Operating Profit 0.14 0.21 -33.33
Net Profit -0.24 -0.02 -1100
Equity Capital 9.8 9.8 -
RLF Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Adinath Textiles 5.42 -4.91 3.69
Pasari Spinning 2.54 0.00 3.51
Shree Mfg. Co. 6.32 4.98 3.48
Golden Carpets 5.32 3.10 3.45
RLF 3.45 -1.43 3.45
Khoobsurat Ltd 0.26 -3.70 3.45
Gravity (India) 3.78 -4.79 3.40
RLF Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 46.61
Banks/FIs 1.92
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.08
Indian Public 45.57
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.82
RLF Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.43% NA 0.53% -0.27%
1 Month 29.70% NA -1.10% -0.23%
3 Month NA NA 2.10% 1.60%
6 Month NA NA 5.49% 4.99%
1 Year NA NA 17.20% 16.84%
3 Year NA NA 17.26% 19.11%

RLF Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.45
3.50
Week Low/High 3.45
4.00
Month Low/High 2.66
4.00
YEAR Low/High 1.44
4.00
All TIME Low/High 0.10
15.00

