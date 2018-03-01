JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » RMG Alloy Steel Ltd

RMG Alloy Steel Ltd.

BSE: 500365 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: REMIMETAL ISIN Code: INE731F01037
BSE LIVE 13:59 | 12 Mar 12.68 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

12.68

 HIGH

12.68

 LOW

12.68
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan RMG Alloy Steel Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 12.68
PREVIOUS CLOSE 12.68
VOLUME 23258
52-Week high 12.68
52-Week low 3.51
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 137
Buy Price 12.68
Buy Qty 2169313.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 12.68
CLOSE 12.68
VOLUME 23258
52-Week high 12.68
52-Week low 3.51
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 137
Buy Price 12.68
Buy Qty 2169313.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About RMG Alloy Steel Ltd.

RMG Alloy Steel Ltd

Incorporated as Remi Metals, Remi Metals Gujarat acquired its present name (RMGL) on 23 Jan.'93. The company has been promoted by V C Saraf and R C Saraf along with the Remi group and the Doshi group of Kenya, together with the Gujarat Industrial Investment Corporation and Essar Gujarat. Other group concerns are Rajendra Mechanical Industries, Rajendra Electrical Industries, Remi Process Plant and...> More

RMG Alloy Steel Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   137
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   6
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -30.06
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.42
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

RMG Alloy Steel Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2017 Sep 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 12.54 70.52 -82.22
Other Income 0.2 0.44 -54.55
Total Income 12.74 70.96 -82.05
Total Expenses 20.82 71.05 -70.7
Operating Profit -8.08 -0.09 -8877.78
Net Profit -24.81 -16.09 -54.2
Equity Capital 65.06 65.06 -
> More on RMG Alloy Steel Ltd Financials Results

RMG Alloy Steel Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
JTL Infra 159.00 -0.63 159.16
MSP Steel & Pow. 17.80 -2.20 156.82
Natl. Steel&Agro 31.30 -0.48 139.29
RMG Alloy 12.68 0.00 137.49
Jai Balaji Inds. 13.57 4.95 130.80
Lloyds Steels 1.45 0.00 130.31
Uttam Value Ste. 0.19 0.00 125.55
> More on RMG Alloy Steel Ltd Peer Group

RMG Alloy Steel Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 86.80
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.02
Indian Public 10.18
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.99
> More on RMG Alloy Steel Ltd Share Holding Pattern

RMG Alloy Steel Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 1.93% NA -0.06% -0.98%
1 Month 17.84% NA -1.68% -0.95%
3 Month 111.69% NA 1.50% 0.88%
6 Month 67.95% NA 4.87% 4.24%
1 Year 164.17% NA 16.51% 16.00%
3 Year 296.25% NA 16.58% 18.26%

RMG Alloy Steel Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 12.68
12.68
Week Low/High 12.44
13.00
Month Low/High 10.34
13.00
YEAR Low/High 3.51
13.00
All TIME Low/High 0.30
51.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for RMG Alloy Steel: