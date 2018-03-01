RMG Alloy Steel Ltd.
|BSE: 500365
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: REMIMETAL
|ISIN Code: INE731F01037
|BSE LIVE 13:59 | 12 Mar
|12.68
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
12.68
|
HIGH
12.68
|
LOW
12.68
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|RMG Alloy Steel Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|12.68
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|12.68
|VOLUME
|23258
|52-Week high
|12.68
|52-Week low
|3.51
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|137
|Buy Price
|12.68
|Buy Qty
|2169313.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|137
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About RMG Alloy Steel Ltd.
Incorporated as Remi Metals, Remi Metals Gujarat acquired its present name (RMGL) on 23 Jan.'93. The company has been promoted by V C Saraf and R C Saraf along with the Remi group and the Doshi group of Kenya, together with the Gujarat Industrial Investment Corporation and Essar Gujarat. Other group concerns are Rajendra Mechanical Industries, Rajendra Electrical Industries, Remi Process Plant and...> More
RMG Alloy Steel Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|137
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|6
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-30.06
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.42
Announcement
-
Intimation W.R.T. Dispatch Of Notice Of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) To Be Held On Tuesday M
-
-
Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Thursday March 1 2018.
-
-
Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 31St December 2017
-
Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Tuesday February 13 2018.
RMG Alloy Steel Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep 2017
|Sep 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|12.54
|70.52
|-82.22
|Other Income
|0.2
|0.44
|-54.55
|Total Income
|12.74
|70.96
|-82.05
|Total Expenses
|20.82
|71.05
|-70.7
|Operating Profit
|-8.08
|-0.09
|-8877.78
|Net Profit
|-24.81
|-16.09
|-54.2
|Equity Capital
|65.06
|65.06
|-
RMG Alloy Steel Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|JTL Infra
|159.00
|-0.63
|159.16
|MSP Steel & Pow.
|17.80
|-2.20
|156.82
|Natl. Steel&Agro
|31.30
|-0.48
|139.29
|RMG Alloy
|12.68
|0.00
|137.49
|Jai Balaji Inds.
|13.57
|4.95
|130.80
|Lloyds Steels
|1.45
|0.00
|130.31
|Uttam Value Ste.
|0.19
|0.00
|125.55
RMG Alloy Steel Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
RMG Alloy Steel Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|1.93%
|NA
|-0.06%
|-0.98%
|1 Month
|17.84%
|NA
|-1.68%
|-0.95%
|3 Month
|111.69%
|NA
|1.50%
|0.88%
|6 Month
|67.95%
|NA
|4.87%
|4.24%
|1 Year
|164.17%
|NA
|16.51%
|16.00%
|3 Year
|296.25%
|NA
|16.58%
|18.26%
RMG Alloy Steel Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|12.68
|
|12.68
|Week Low/High
|12.44
|
|13.00
|Month Low/High
|10.34
|
|13.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3.51
|
|13.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.30
|
|51.00
