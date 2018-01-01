RNB Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 531250
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE307H01016
|BSE 09:46 | 02 May
|RNB Industries Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|RNB Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|10.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|10.80
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|11.35
|52-Week low
|10.45
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About RNB Industries Ltd.
Bio Whitegold Industries Ltd was incorporated in the year 1994 with the name Bio Whitegold Farms Ltd. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on May 18, 2004 as the Company changed its name to 'Bio Whitegold Industries Limited'. It's an Information technology and Software Development Company, listed in Bombay Stock Exchange, Madras Stock Exchange and Coimbatore Stock Exchange. Bio Whit...> More
RNB Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|5
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|2.77
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.77
Announcement
-
Financial Results & Limited Review Report for Sept 30 2015 (Standalone)
-
-
-
Financial Results & Limited Review Report for June 30 2015 (Standalone)
-
-
RNB Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2015
|Dec 2014
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.25
|-
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.06
|166.67
|Total Income
|0.41
|0.06
|583.33
|Total Expenses
|0.83
|0.5
|66
|Operating Profit
|-0.42
|-0.44
|4.55
|Net Profit
|-0.43
|-0.44
|2.27
|Equity Capital
|5.1
|5.1
|-
RNB Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Milestone Glob.
|12.40
|0.00
|6.22
|Taaza Intern.
|8.27
|-4.94
|6.00
|Brahma. Himghar
|4.08
|-4.90
|5.71
|RNB Industries
|10.45
|-3.24
|5.33
|IO System
|3.13
|-4.86
|5.29
|Karnimata Cold
|10.25
|6.66
|5.21
|Techtran Poly.
|3.43
|4.89
|5.16
RNB Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
RNB Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
RNB Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|10.45
|
|10.45
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|10.45
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|10.45
|YEAR Low/High
|10.45
|
|11.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.50
|
|34.00
