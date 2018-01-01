JUST IN
RNB Industries Ltd.

BSE: 531250 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE307H01016
BSE 09:46 | 02 May RNB Industries Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan RNB Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 10.45
PREVIOUS CLOSE 10.80
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 11.35
52-Week low 10.45
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About RNB Industries Ltd.

RNB Industries Ltd

Bio Whitegold Industries Ltd was incorporated in the year 1994 with the name Bio Whitegold Farms Ltd. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on May 18, 2004 as the Company changed its name to 'Bio Whitegold Industries Limited'. It's an Information technology and Software Development Company, listed in Bombay Stock Exchange, Madras Stock Exchange and Coimbatore Stock Exchange.

RNB Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 2.77
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.77
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

RNB Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2015 Dec 2014 % Chg
Net Sales 0.25 -
Other Income 0.16 0.06 166.67
Total Income 0.41 0.06 583.33
Total Expenses 0.83 0.5 66
Operating Profit -0.42 -0.44 4.55
Net Profit -0.43 -0.44 2.27
Equity Capital 5.1 5.1 -
RNB Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Milestone Glob. 12.40 0.00 6.22
Taaza Intern. 8.27 -4.94 6.00
Brahma. Himghar 4.08 -4.90 5.71
RNB Industries 10.45 -3.24 5.33
IO System 3.13 -4.86 5.29
Karnimata Cold 10.25 6.66 5.21
Techtran Poly. 3.43 4.89 5.16
RNB Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 70.52
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 24.02
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.46
RNB Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

RNB Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 10.45
10.45
Week Low/High 0.00
10.45
Month Low/High 0.00
10.45
YEAR Low/High 10.45
11.00
All TIME Low/High 2.50
34.00

