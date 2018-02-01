Rockon Enterprises Ltd.
|BSE: 531447
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE644B01049
|BSE 15:15 | 09 Mar
|1.55
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
1.55
|
HIGH
1.55
|
LOW
1.55
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Rockon Enterprises Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.55
|VOLUME
|10
|52-Week high
|2.10
|52-Week low
|1.21
|P/E
|11.92
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|1.55
|Buy Qty
|90.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|11.92
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Rockon Enterprises Ltd.
Rockon Fintech Ltd, formerly Insutech India Limited, is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in financing and investment, consultancy, software trading and development and share trading. The Company operates through two divisions: Finance division and software & hardware division. The company deals in trading of major software products, such as software for shopping card, gateway interfa...> More
Rockon Enterprises Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.13
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|11.92
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|9.45
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.16
Rockon Enterprises Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.06
|0.3
|-80
|Other Income
|0.18
|-
|Total Income
|0.24
|0.3
|-20
|Total Expenses
|0.02
|0.06
|-66.67
|Operating Profit
|0.22
|0.24
|-8.33
|Net Profit
|0.22
|0.24
|-8.33
|Equity Capital
|16.52
|16.52
|-
Rockon Enterprises Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Tiaan Ayurvedic
|8.72
|-1.91
|2.70
|Mehta Housg. Fin
|8.67
|-4.83
|2.67
|TTI Enterprise
|1.04
|-4.59
|2.64
|Rockon Enterp.
|1.55
|0.00
|2.56
|Indergiri Fin.
|4.97
|-4.97
|2.51
|SW Investments
|26.15
|-4.91
|2.35
|Pankaj Piyush
|58.85
|-2.08
|2.35
Rockon Enterprises Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Rockon Enterprises Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-9.88%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Rockon Enterprises Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.55
|
|1.55
|Week Low/High
|1.55
|
|2.00
|Month Low/High
|1.55
|
|2.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.21
|
|2.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.20
|
|79.00
