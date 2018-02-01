JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Rockon Enterprises Ltd

Rockon Enterprises Ltd.

BSE: 531447 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE644B01049
BSE 15:15 | 09 Mar 1.55 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

1.55

 HIGH

1.55

 LOW

1.55
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Rockon Enterprises Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 1.55
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.55
VOLUME 10
52-Week high 2.10
52-Week low 1.21
P/E 11.92
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 1.55
Buy Qty 90.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 1.55
CLOSE 1.55
VOLUME 10
52-Week high 2.10
52-Week low 1.21
P/E 11.92
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 1.55
Buy Qty 90.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Rockon Enterprises Ltd.

Rockon Enterprises Ltd

Rockon Fintech Ltd, formerly Insutech India Limited, is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in financing and investment, consultancy, software trading and development and share trading. The Company operates through two divisions: Finance division and software & hardware division. The company deals in trading of major software products, such as software for shopping card, gateway interfa...> More

Rockon Enterprises Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.13
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 11.92
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 9.45
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.16
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Rockon Enterprises Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.06 0.3 -80
Other Income 0.18 -
Total Income 0.24 0.3 -20
Total Expenses 0.02 0.06 -66.67
Operating Profit 0.22 0.24 -8.33
Net Profit 0.22 0.24 -8.33
Equity Capital 16.52 16.52 -
> More on Rockon Enterprises Ltd Financials Results

Rockon Enterprises Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Tiaan Ayurvedic 8.72 -1.91 2.70
Mehta Housg. Fin 8.67 -4.83 2.67
TTI Enterprise 1.04 -4.59 2.64
Rockon Enterp. 1.55 0.00 2.56
Indergiri Fin. 4.97 -4.97 2.51
SW Investments 26.15 -4.91 2.35
Pankaj Piyush 58.85 -2.08 2.35
> More on Rockon Enterprises Ltd Peer Group

Rockon Enterprises Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 4.02
Banks/FIs 0.61
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 75.83
Custodians 0.00
Other 19.54
> More on Rockon Enterprises Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Rockon Enterprises Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -9.88% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Rockon Enterprises Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.55
1.55
Week Low/High 1.55
2.00
Month Low/High 1.55
2.00
YEAR Low/High 1.21
2.00
All TIME Low/High 0.20
79.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Rockon Enterprises: