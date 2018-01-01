JUST IN
Rodium Realty Ltd.

BSE: 531822 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE513E01024
BSE 15:17 | 12 Mar 141.95 -4.35
(-2.97%)
OPEN

145.00

 HIGH

145.00

 LOW

141.60
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Rodium Realty Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Rodium Realty Ltd.

Rodium Realty Ltd

Rodium is an eternally dynamic origin present in this unique and evoloving genre of design. Since its inception in the year 2005, the forerunners of this futuristic movement MR. Deepak Chheda, Mr. Mehul Nisar, Mr. Rohit Dedhia and Mr. Harish Nisar have continuously envisioned innovative design concepts....> More

Rodium Realty Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   46
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.68
Book Value / Share () [*S] 30.37
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.67
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Rodium Realty Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 7.51 15.63 -51.95
Other Income 0.52 0.46 13.04
Total Income 8.03 16.1 -50.12
Total Expenses 6.97 15.2 -54.14
Operating Profit 1.06 0.89 19.1
Net Profit 0.63 0.25 152
Equity Capital 3.25 3.25 -
Rodium Realty Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Manvijay Develop 78.25 0.00 50.71
Shri Krishna 17.85 5.00 49.98
Real News 23.30 -4.90 46.60
Nimbus Proj. 62.00 -2.36 46.13
Rodium Real. 141.95 -2.97 46.13
Radhe Develop. 17.00 2.72 42.81
HB Estate Devel. 26.40 1.73 42.61
Rodium Realty Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 67.11
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 24.74
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.15
Rodium Realty Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.86% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -3.44% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 14.02% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -18.42% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Rodium Realty Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 141.60
145.00
Week Low/High 136.00
149.00
Month Low/High 136.00
151.00
YEAR Low/High 105.00
170.00
All TIME Low/High 2.77
260.00

