Rodium Realty Ltd.
|BSE: 531822
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE513E01024
|BSE 15:17 | 12 Mar
|141.95
|
-4.35
(-2.97%)
|
OPEN
145.00
|
HIGH
145.00
|
LOW
141.60
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Rodium Realty Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|145.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|146.30
|VOLUME
|5740
|52-Week high
|170.00
|52-Week low
|105.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|46
|Buy Price
|141.00
|Buy Qty
|10.00
|Sell Price
|142.00
|Sell Qty
|100.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|46
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Rodium Realty Ltd.
Rodium is an eternally dynamic origin present in this unique and evoloving genre of design. Since its inception in the year 2005, the forerunners of this futuristic movement MR. Deepak Chheda, Mr. Mehul Nisar, Mr. Rohit Dedhia and Mr. Harish Nisar have continuously envisioned innovative design concepts....> More
Rodium Realty Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|46
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|14 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.68
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|30.37
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|4.67
Announcement
-
-
Intimation Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Req
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints Pursuant To Regulation 13 (3) Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Discl
-
Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended September 30 2017.
-
Intimation Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirements) Regula
Rodium Realty Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|7.51
|15.63
|-51.95
|Other Income
|0.52
|0.46
|13.04
|Total Income
|8.03
|16.1
|-50.12
|Total Expenses
|6.97
|15.2
|-54.14
|Operating Profit
|1.06
|0.89
|19.1
|Net Profit
|0.63
|0.25
|152
|Equity Capital
|3.25
|3.25
|-
Rodium Realty Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Manvijay Develop
|78.25
|0.00
|50.71
|Shri Krishna
|17.85
|5.00
|49.98
|Real News
|23.30
|-4.90
|46.60
|Nimbus Proj.
|62.00
|-2.36
|46.13
|Rodium Real.
|141.95
|-2.97
|46.13
|Radhe Develop.
|17.00
|2.72
|42.81
|HB Estate Devel.
|26.40
|1.73
|42.61
Rodium Realty Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Rodium Realty Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.86%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-3.44%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|14.02%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-18.42%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Rodium Realty Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|141.60
|
|145.00
|Week Low/High
|136.00
|
|149.00
|Month Low/High
|136.00
|
|151.00
|YEAR Low/High
|105.00
|
|170.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.77
|
|260.00
Quick Links for Rodium Realty:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices