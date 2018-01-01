JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd

Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd.

BSE: 505807 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE775R01013
BSE LIVE 14:39 | 26 May Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 115.90
PREVIOUS CLOSE 113.70
VOLUME 150
52-Week high 115.90
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 41.69
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 9
Buy Price 115.90
Buy Qty 150.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 115.90
CLOSE 113.70
VOLUME 150
52-Week high 115.90
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 41.69
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 9
Buy Price 115.90
Buy Qty 150.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd.

Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd

Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   9
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.78
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 41.69
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   15.00
Latest Dividend Date 02 Jul 2014
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 134.44
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.86
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 8.83 6.14 43.81
Other Income 0.06 0.17 -64.71
Total Income 8.89 6.31 40.89
Total Expenses 8.66 7.61 13.8
Operating Profit 0.23 -1.31 117.56
Net Profit -0.01 -1.52 99.34
Equity Capital 0.76 0.76 -
> More on Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd Financials Results

Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
GEI Industrial 4.99 -4.95 9.82
Galaxy Agrico 35.25 4.91 9.62
Adarsh Plant 8.93 -4.90 8.85
Rolcon Engg. Co. 115.90 1.93 8.81
Terruzzi Fercalx 8.58 4.89 8.15
R J Shah & Co 287.70 5.00 8.06
Ecoboard Inds. 4.50 -0.88 8.02
> More on Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd Peer Group

Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 47.34
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 17.86
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 29.90
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.90
> More on Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.05% -0.89%
1 Month NA NA -1.56% -0.85%
3 Month NA NA 1.61% 0.97%
6 Month NA NA 4.99% 4.34%
1 Year NA NA 16.64% 16.12%
3 Year NA NA 16.71% 18.37%

Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 115.90
115.90
Week Low/High 0.00
115.90
Month Low/High 0.00
115.90
YEAR Low/High 0.00
115.90
All TIME Low/High 20.00
145.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Rolcon Engineering Company: