Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd.
|BSE: 505807
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE775R01013
|
BSE
LIVE
14:39 | 26 May
|
Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|115.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|113.70
|VOLUME
|150
|52-Week high
|115.90
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|41.69
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|115.90
|Buy Qty
|150.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|115.90
|CLOSE
|113.70
|VOLUME
|150
|52-Week high
|115.90
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|41.69
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|115.90
|Buy Qty
|150.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd.
Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd
Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|8.83
|6.14
|43.81
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.17
|-64.71
|Total Income
|8.89
|6.31
|40.89
|Total Expenses
|8.66
|7.61
|13.8
|Operating Profit
|0.23
|-1.31
|117.56
|Net Profit
|-0.01
|-1.52
|99.34
|Equity Capital
|0.76
|0.76
| -
Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd - Peer Group
Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.05%
|-0.89%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.56%
|-0.85%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.61%
|0.97%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.99%
|4.34%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.64%
|16.12%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.71%
|18.37%
Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|115.90
|
|115.90
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|115.90
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|115.90
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|115.90
|All TIME Low/High
|20.00
|
|145.00
Quick Links for Rolcon Engineering Company: