Rollatainers Ltd.
|BSE: 502448
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: ROLLT
|ISIN Code: INE927A01040
|BSE LIVE 14:05 | 12 Mar
|4.87
|
-0.20
(-3.94%)
|
OPEN
4.92
|
HIGH
4.92
|
LOW
4.83
|NSE LIVE 13:42 | 12 Mar
|4.75
|
-0.25
(-5.00%)
|
OPEN
4.95
|
HIGH
4.95
|
LOW
4.75
About Rollatainers Ltd.
Rolltainers Ltd., incorporated in 1968 is a niche player in the Carton segment of Packaging Industry. Rolltainers the number one player in carton industry in India is manufacturing printed cartons. The company is also having a Machine manufacturing division which manufactures Packagin machines. The company ventured into manufacturing of special carton for liquid packing in 1994 and the proj...> More
Rollatainers Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|122
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.11
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|44.27
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|14.79
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|4.98
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.98
Announcement
Rollatainers Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|29.86
|34.14
|-12.54
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.21
|-66.67
|Total Income
|29.93
|34.35
|-12.87
|Total Expenses
|45.2
|35.49
|27.36
|Operating Profit
|-15.27
|-1.14
|-1239.47
|Net Profit
|-12.36
|-4.43
|-179.01
|Equity Capital
|25.01
|25.01
|-
Rollatainers Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Flexituff Intl.
|60.40
|-2.19
|150.28
|Nahar Poly
|58.00
|0.96
|142.56
|Bilcare
|57.60
|-3.44
|135.65
|Rollatainers
|4.87
|-3.94
|121.80
|Gopala Polyplast
|134.50
|-1.97
|119.30
|Kaira Can
|1050.00
|-3.67
|96.60
|Hind.Tin Works
|88.20
|0.34
|91.73
Rollatainers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Rollatainers Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.62%
|-12.84%
|0.10%
|-0.91%
|1 Month
|-25.08%
|-24.60%
|-1.51%
|-0.88%
|3 Month
|-20.94%
|-21.49%
|1.66%
|0.95%
|6 Month
|8.46%
|6.74%
|5.05%
|4.31%
|1 Year
|-65.21%
|-67.13%
|16.70%
|16.09%
|3 Year
|-89.45%
|NA
|16.77%
|18.35%
Rollatainers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.83
|
|4.92
|Week Low/High
|4.45
|
|5.00
|Month Low/High
|4.45
|
|7.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3.80
|
|16.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.13
|
|88.00
