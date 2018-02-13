JUST IN
Rollatainers Ltd.

BSE: 502448 Sector: Industrials
NSE: ROLLT ISIN Code: INE927A01040
BSE LIVE 14:05 | 12 Mar 4.87 -0.20
(-3.94%)
OPEN

4.92

 HIGH

4.92

 LOW

4.83
NSE LIVE 13:42 | 12 Mar 4.75 -0.25
(-5.00%)
OPEN

4.95

 HIGH

4.95

 LOW

4.75
About Rollatainers Ltd.

Rollatainers Ltd

Rolltainers Ltd., incorporated in 1968 is a niche player in the Carton segment of Packaging Industry. Rolltainers the number one player in carton industry in India is manufacturing printed cartons. The company is also having a Machine manufacturing division which manufactures Packagin machines. The company ventured into manufacturing of special carton for liquid packing in 1994 and the proj...> More

Rollatainers Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   122
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.11
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 44.27
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 14.79
Book Value / Share () [*S] 4.98
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.98
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Rollatainers Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 29.86 34.14 -12.54
Other Income 0.07 0.21 -66.67
Total Income 29.93 34.35 -12.87
Total Expenses 45.2 35.49 27.36
Operating Profit -15.27 -1.14 -1239.47
Net Profit -12.36 -4.43 -179.01
Equity Capital 25.01 25.01 -
Rollatainers Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Flexituff Intl. 60.40 -2.19 150.28
Nahar Poly 58.00 0.96 142.56
Bilcare 57.60 -3.44 135.65
Rollatainers 4.87 -3.94 121.80
Gopala Polyplast 134.50 -1.97 119.30
Kaira Can 1050.00 -3.67 96.60
Hind.Tin Works 88.20 0.34 91.73
Rollatainers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.95
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 5.44
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 8.94
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.67
Rollatainers Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.62% -12.84% 0.10% -0.91%
1 Month -25.08% -24.60% -1.51% -0.88%
3 Month -20.94% -21.49% 1.66% 0.95%
6 Month 8.46% 6.74% 5.05% 4.31%
1 Year -65.21% -67.13% 16.70% 16.09%
3 Year -89.45% NA 16.77% 18.35%

Rollatainers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.83
4.92
Week Low/High 4.45
5.00
Month Low/High 4.45
7.00
YEAR Low/High 3.80
16.00
All TIME Low/High 0.13
88.00

