Rolta India Ltd.
|BSE: 500366
|Sector: IT
|NSE: ROLTA
|ISIN Code: INE293A01013
|BSE LIVE 14:03 | 12 Mar
|63.40
|
0.85
(1.36%)
|
OPEN
63.10
|
HIGH
64.85
|
LOW
63.10
|NSE LIVE 13:49 | 12 Mar
|63.30
|
0.75
(1.20%)
|
OPEN
63.35
|
HIGH
64.85
|
LOW
63.25
|OPEN
|63.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|62.55
|VOLUME
|177027
|52-Week high
|82.10
|52-Week low
|50.25
|P/E
|2.81
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,048
|Buy Price
|63.35
|Buy Qty
|643.00
|Sell Price
|63.50
|Sell Qty
|220.00
|OPEN
|63.35
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|62.55
|VOLUME
|799371
|52-Week high
|82.15
|52-Week low
|51.05
|P/E
|2.81
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,048
|Buy Price
|63.30
|Buy Qty
|2322.00
|Sell Price
|63.40
|Sell Qty
|1000.00
|OPEN
|63.10
|CLOSE
|62.55
|VOLUME
|177027
|52-Week high
|82.10
|52-Week low
|50.25
|P/E
|2.81
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,048
|Buy Price
|63.35
|Buy Qty
|643.00
|Sell Price
|63.50
|Sell Qty
|220.00
|OPEN
|63.35
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|62.55
|VOLUME
|799371
|52-Week high
|82.15
|52-Week low
|51.05
|P/E
|2.81
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1047.81
|Buy Price
|63.30
|Buy Qty
|2322.00
|Sell Price
|63.40
|Sell Qty
|1000.00
About Rolta India Ltd.
Rolta India Limited (Rolta) is an Indian multinational organization in IT-based geospatial solutions, and caters to industries as diverse as infrastructure, telecom, electric, airports, defence, homeland security, urban development, town planning and environmental protection. The Company was incorporated in 27th June of the year 1989 at Mumbai. K.K. Singh promoted it and Rolta obtained the Certifi...> More
Rolta India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1,048
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|22.60
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|2.81
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|30.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|22 Sep 2015
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|242.78
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.26
Announcement
-
-
Disclosures under Reg. 31(1) and 31(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 31(1) and 31(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
-
Outcome Of Board Meeting Of Rolta India Limited Held On February 14 2018.
Rolta India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|770.24
|911.23
|-15.47
|Other Income
|3.49
|8.2
|-57.44
|Total Income
|773.73
|919.43
|-15.85
|Total Expenses
|513.84
|672.57
|-23.6
|Operating Profit
|259.89
|246.86
|5.28
|Net Profit
|53.41
|36.94
|44.59
|Equity Capital
|164.86
|163.4
|-
Rolta India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Majesco
|448.00
|-1.11
|1257.09
|Sasken Technol.
|732.70
|1.88
|1253.65
|Nucleus Soft.
|422.95
|-0.40
|1228.25
|Rolta India
|63.40
|1.36
|1047.81
|Zen Technologies
|134.35
|1.43
|1037.18
|Intrasoft Tech.
|672.95
|1.49
|991.26
|3i Infotech
|5.18
|-0.77
|836.48
Rolta India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Rolta India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.51%
|-7.79%
|-0.10%
|-0.97%
|1 Month
|-18.09%
|-7.86%
|-1.71%
|-0.94%
|3 Month
|12.61%
|14.16%
|1.46%
|0.89%
|6 Month
|6.73%
|6.84%
|4.84%
|4.25%
|1 Year
|8.56%
|7.38%
|16.47%
|16.02%
|3 Year
|-61.26%
|-62.00%
|16.53%
|18.27%
Rolta India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|63.10
|
|64.85
|Week Low/High
|60.60
|
|69.00
|Month Low/High
|60.60
|
|80.00
|YEAR Low/High
|50.25
|
|82.00
|All TIME Low/High
|5.70
|
|508.00
Quick Links for Rolta India:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices