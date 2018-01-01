JUST IN
Rolta India Ltd.

BSE: 500366 Sector: IT
NSE: ROLTA ISIN Code: INE293A01013
BSE LIVE 14:03 | 12 Mar 63.40 0.85
(1.36%)
OPEN

63.10

 HIGH

64.85

 LOW

63.10
NSE LIVE 13:49 | 12 Mar 63.30 0.75
(1.20%)
OPEN

63.35

 HIGH

64.85

 LOW

63.25
OPEN 63.10
PREVIOUS CLOSE 62.55
VOLUME 177027
52-Week high 82.10
52-Week low 50.25
P/E 2.81
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,048
Buy Price 63.35
Buy Qty 643.00
Sell Price 63.50
Sell Qty 220.00
OPEN 63.10
CLOSE 62.55
VOLUME 177027
52-Week high 82.10
52-Week low 50.25
P/E 2.81
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,048
Buy Price 63.35
Buy Qty 643.00
Sell Price 63.50
Sell Qty 220.00

About Rolta India Ltd.

Rolta India Ltd

Rolta India Limited (Rolta) is an Indian multinational organization in IT-based geospatial solutions, and caters to industries as diverse as infrastructure, telecom, electric, airports, defence, homeland security, urban development, town planning and environmental protection. The Company was incorporated in 27th June of the year 1989 at Mumbai. K.K. Singh promoted it and Rolta obtained the Certifi...

Rolta India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,048
EPS - TTM () [*S] 22.60
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 2.81
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   30.00
Latest Dividend Date 22 Sep 2015
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 242.78
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.26
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Rolta India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 770.24 911.23 -15.47
Other Income 3.49 8.2 -57.44
Total Income 773.73 919.43 -15.85
Total Expenses 513.84 672.57 -23.6
Operating Profit 259.89 246.86 5.28
Net Profit 53.41 36.94 44.59
Equity Capital 164.86 163.4 -
Rolta India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Majesco 448.00 -1.11 1257.09
Sasken Technol. 732.70 1.88 1253.65
Nucleus Soft. 422.95 -0.40 1228.25
Rolta India 63.40 1.36 1047.81
Zen Technologies 134.35 1.43 1037.18
Intrasoft Tech. 672.95 1.49 991.26
3i Infotech 5.18 -0.77 836.48
Rolta India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 50.53
Banks/FIs 0.28
FIIs 6.56
Insurance 2.37
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 31.64
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.19
Rolta India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.51% -7.79% -0.10% -0.97%
1 Month -18.09% -7.86% -1.71% -0.94%
3 Month 12.61% 14.16% 1.46% 0.89%
6 Month 6.73% 6.84% 4.84% 4.25%
1 Year 8.56% 7.38% 16.47% 16.02%
3 Year -61.26% -62.00% 16.53% 18.27%

Rolta India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 63.10
64.85
Week Low/High 60.60
69.00
Month Low/High 60.60
80.00
YEAR Low/High 50.25
82.00
All TIME Low/High 5.70
508.00

