Rolta India Ltd

Rolta India Limited (Rolta) is an Indian multinational organization in IT-based geospatial solutions, and caters to industries as diverse as infrastructure, telecom, electric, airports, defence, homeland security, urban development, town planning and environmental protection. The Company was incorporated in 27th June of the year 1989 at Mumbai. K.K. Singh promoted it and Rolta obtained the Certifi...> More