Roopa Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 530991
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE443C01010
|BSE 13:12 | 12 Mar
|15.00
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
15.00
|
HIGH
15.00
|
LOW
15.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Roopa Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|15.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|15.00
|VOLUME
|300
|52-Week high
|16.49
|52-Week low
|10.61
|P/E
|71.43
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|12
|Buy Price
|15.00
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|16.39
|Sell Qty
|250.00
About Roopa Industries Ltd.
Roopa Industries is a part of the TGV Group, a reputed conglomerate in India, which manufactures and exports Chloro Alkali Products, Castor Oil Derivatives, Fatty Acids and Water Treatment Chemicals to various countries. The company is a manufacturer of Neutraceuticals, Fine chemicals, Drug Intermediates and Bulk Drugs since 1998. The facility of the company comprises of the plant and equipmen...> More
Roopa Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|12
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.21
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|71.43
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|11.82
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.27
Announcement
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
-
-
Intimation Of Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On 14/12/2017.
Roopa Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|3.58
|6.55
|-45.34
|Other Income
|2.63
|0.01
|26200
|Total Income
|6.21
|6.56
|-5.34
|Total Expenses
|5.8
|5.89
|-1.53
|Operating Profit
|0.41
|0.67
|-38.81
|Net Profit
|0.02
|0.2
|-90
|Equity Capital
|7.87
|7.87
|-
Roopa Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Combat Drugs
|24.70
|-5.00
|19.76
|Syncom Health
|4.86
|0.00
|19.44
|AAYUSH FOOD&HERB
|54.10
|-2.52
|17.58
|Roopa Inds.
|15.00
|0.00
|11.80
|Veerhealth Care
|14.65
|9.74
|10.15
|Guj. Terce Labs.
|13.00
|-3.70
|9.65
|Shukra Pharma.
|57.00
|-1.89
|8.95
Roopa Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Roopa Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|6.76%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|9.01%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|12.19%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|7.14%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|25.84%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|140.00%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Roopa Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|15.00
|
|15.00
|Week Low/High
|14.05
|
|16.00
|Month Low/High
|13.57
|
|16.00
|YEAR Low/High
|10.61
|
|16.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.20
|
|19.00
