JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Roopa Industries Ltd

Roopa Industries Ltd.

BSE: 530991 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE443C01010
BSE 13:12 | 12 Mar 15.00 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

15.00

 HIGH

15.00

 LOW

15.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Roopa Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 15.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 15.00
VOLUME 300
52-Week high 16.49
52-Week low 10.61
P/E 71.43
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 12
Buy Price 15.00
Buy Qty 50.00
Sell Price 16.39
Sell Qty 250.00
OPEN 15.00
CLOSE 15.00
VOLUME 300
52-Week high 16.49
52-Week low 10.61
P/E 71.43
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 12
Buy Price 15.00
Buy Qty 50.00
Sell Price 16.39
Sell Qty 250.00

About Roopa Industries Ltd.

Roopa Industries Ltd

Roopa Industries is a part of the TGV Group, a reputed conglomerate in India, which manufactures and exports Chloro Alkali Products, Castor Oil Derivatives, Fatty Acids and Water Treatment Chemicals to various countries. The company is a manufacturer of Neutraceuticals, Fine chemicals, Drug Intermediates and Bulk Drugs since 1998. The facility of the company comprises of the plant and equipmen...> More

Roopa Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   12
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.21
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 71.43
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 11.82
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.27
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Roopa Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 3.58 6.55 -45.34
Other Income 2.63 0.01 26200
Total Income 6.21 6.56 -5.34
Total Expenses 5.8 5.89 -1.53
Operating Profit 0.41 0.67 -38.81
Net Profit 0.02 0.2 -90
Equity Capital 7.87 7.87 -
> More on Roopa Industries Ltd Financials Results

Roopa Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Combat Drugs 24.70 -5.00 19.76
Syncom Health 4.86 0.00 19.44
AAYUSH FOOD&HERB 54.10 -2.52 17.58
Roopa Inds. 15.00 0.00 11.80
Veerhealth Care 14.65 9.74 10.15
Guj. Terce Labs. 13.00 -3.70 9.65
Shukra Pharma. 57.00 -1.89 8.95
> More on Roopa Industries Ltd Peer Group

Roopa Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 48.03
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 39.64
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.08
> More on Roopa Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Roopa Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 6.76% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 9.01% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 12.19% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 7.14% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 25.84% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 140.00% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Roopa Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 15.00
15.00
Week Low/High 14.05
16.00
Month Low/High 13.57
16.00
YEAR Low/High 10.61
16.00
All TIME Low/High 0.20
19.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Roopa Industries: