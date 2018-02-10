Roto Pumps Ltd

Founded in 1968 by R R Gupta as a partnership firm, Roto Pumps (RPL) was incorporated as Roto Pumps & Hydraulics Pvt Ltd in Jul.'75 and converted into a public limited company in Dec.'93. In Jul.'81, Roto Pumps Pvt Ltd, a group company, was amalgamated with Roto Pumps & Hydraulics Pvt Ltd. In Feb.'91, it was taken over by another group company, Dwarka Industrial Development (Chains) Pvt Ltd. Si...> More