Roto Pumps Ltd.
|BSE: 517500
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE535D01029
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|93.40
|
-0.55
(-0.59%)
|
OPEN
94.00
|
HIGH
96.60
|
LOW
92.80
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Roto Pumps Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Roto Pumps Ltd.
Founded in 1968 by R R Gupta as a partnership firm, Roto Pumps (RPL) was incorporated as Roto Pumps & Hydraulics Pvt Ltd in Jul.'75 and converted into a public limited company in Dec.'93. In Jul.'81, Roto Pumps Pvt Ltd, a group company, was amalgamated with Roto Pumps & Hydraulics Pvt Ltd. In Feb.'91, it was taken over by another group company, Dwarka Industrial Development (Chains) Pvt Ltd.
Roto Pumps Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|144
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|5.03
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|18.57
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|20.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|21 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.43
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|42.38
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.20
Roto Pumps Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|25.37
|21.94
|15.63
|Other Income
|-0.37
|0.52
|-171.15
|Total Income
|25.01
|22.46
|11.35
|Total Expenses
|20.76
|17.93
|15.78
|Operating Profit
|4.25
|4.53
|-6.18
|Net Profit
|1.26
|1.33
|-5.26
|Equity Capital
|3.09
|3.09
|-
Roto Pumps Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Intl. Conveyors
|23.00
|3.14
|155.25
|Mazda
|362.85
|-0.21
|154.57
|Nitin Fire Prot.
|4.99
|-4.41
|145.83
|Roto Pumps
|93.40
|-0.59
|144.30
|Manugraph India
|45.50
|0.00
|138.32
|Taneja Aerospace
|52.00
|1.17
|129.69
|Josts Engg. Co.
|1285.50
|14.26
|119.55
Roto Pumps Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Roto Pumps Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.71%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-15.51%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-15.78%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-10.24%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|70.75%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-13.60%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Roto Pumps Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|92.80
|
|96.60
|Week Low/High
|88.20
|
|98.00
|Month Low/High
|88.20
|
|114.00
|YEAR Low/High
|54.15
|
|157.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.29
|
|175.00
