Roto Pumps Ltd.

BSE: 517500 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE535D01029
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 93.40 -0.55
(-0.59%)
OPEN

94.00

 HIGH

96.60

 LOW

92.80
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Roto Pumps Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Roto Pumps Ltd.

Roto Pumps Ltd

Founded in 1968 by R R Gupta as a partnership firm, Roto Pumps (RPL) was incorporated as Roto Pumps & Hydraulics Pvt Ltd in Jul.'75 and converted into a public limited company in Dec.'93. In Jul.'81, Roto Pumps Pvt Ltd, a group company, was amalgamated with Roto Pumps & Hydraulics Pvt Ltd. In Feb.'91, it was taken over by another group company, Dwarka Industrial Development (Chains) Pvt Ltd. Si...> More

Roto Pumps Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   144
EPS - TTM () [*S] 5.03
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 18.57
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.43
Book Value / Share () [*S] 42.38
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.20
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Roto Pumps Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 25.37 21.94 15.63
Other Income -0.37 0.52 -171.15
Total Income 25.01 22.46 11.35
Total Expenses 20.76 17.93 15.78
Operating Profit 4.25 4.53 -6.18
Net Profit 1.26 1.33 -5.26
Equity Capital 3.09 3.09 -
Roto Pumps Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Intl. Conveyors 23.00 3.14 155.25
Mazda 362.85 -0.21 154.57
Nitin Fire Prot. 4.99 -4.41 145.83
Roto Pumps 93.40 -0.59 144.30
Manugraph India 45.50 0.00 138.32
Taneja Aerospace 52.00 1.17 129.69
Josts Engg. Co. 1285.50 14.26 119.55
Roto Pumps Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 69.70
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 23.07
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.51
Roto Pumps Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.71% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -15.51% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -15.78% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -10.24% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 70.75% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -13.60% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Roto Pumps Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 92.80
96.60
Week Low/High 88.20
98.00
Month Low/High 88.20
114.00
YEAR Low/High 54.15
157.00
All TIME Low/High 0.29
175.00

