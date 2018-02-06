You are here » Home
Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd.
|BSE: 526193
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: ROYALCUSHN
|ISIN Code: INE618A01011
|
BSE
15:26 | 12 Mar
|
5.01
|
0.23
(4.81%)
|
OPEN
5.01
|
HIGH
5.01
|
LOW
5.01
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd.
Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd
Incorporated on 21 Nov.'83, Royal Cushion Vinyl Products was promoted by the Shah and Motasha families. The company's factory at Baska (Halol), Gujarat, manufactures and markets cushion vinyl floorings with emphasis on multi-colour combinations, contemporary designs and additional properties like sound insulation, and varying thicknesses for temperature differentiation.
The company's expansion ...> More
Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|18.1
|14.9
|21.48
|Other Income
|0.52
|0.02
|2500
|Total Income
|18.62
|14.92
|24.8
|Total Expenses
|19.51
|17.14
|13.83
|Operating Profit
|-0.89
|-2.22
|59.91
|Net Profit
|-1.96
|-3.69
|46.88
|Equity Capital
|12.07
|12.07
| -
Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd - Peer Group
Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|19.57%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|14.91%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-6.70%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.01
|
|5.01
|Week Low/High
|4.56
|
|5.00
|Month Low/High
|4.15
|
|5.00
|YEAR Low/High
|4.00
|
|9.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.90
|
|600.00
Quick Links for Royal Cushion Vinyl Products: