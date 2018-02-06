JUST IN
Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd.

BSE: 526193 Sector: Industrials
NSE: ROYALCUSHN ISIN Code: INE618A01011
BSE 15:26 | 12 Mar 5.01 0.23
(4.81%)
OPEN

5.01

 HIGH

5.01

 LOW

5.01
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd.

Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd

Incorporated on 21 Nov.'83, Royal Cushion Vinyl Products was promoted by the Shah and Motasha families. The company's factory at Baska (Halol), Gujarat, manufactures and markets cushion vinyl floorings with emphasis on multi-colour combinations, contemporary designs and additional properties like sound insulation, and varying thicknesses for temperature differentiation. The company's expansion ...> More

Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   6
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -361.65
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.01
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 18.1 14.9 21.48
Other Income 0.52 0.02 2500
Total Income 18.62 14.92 24.8
Total Expenses 19.51 17.14 13.83
Operating Profit -0.89 -2.22 59.91
Net Profit -1.96 -3.69 46.88
Equity Capital 12.07 12.07 -
Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
SSK Lifestyles 5.29 0.00 6.88
Polycon Intl. 13.86 5.00 6.78
Raj Irrigation 21.25 -1.85 6.59
Royal Cush. Vin. 5.01 4.81 6.05
Tulsi Extrusions 2.20 0.00 6.05
Anka India 18.60 4.49 5.12
Ashish Polyplast 14.15 -4.71 4.81
Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 66.11
Banks/FIs 5.65
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.04
Indian Public 23.25
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.95
Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 19.57% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 14.91% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -6.70% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5.01
5.01
Week Low/High 4.56
5.00
Month Low/High 4.15
5.00
YEAR Low/High 4.00
9.00
All TIME Low/High 0.90
600.00

