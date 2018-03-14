JUST IN
Royal India Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 512047 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE510H01015
BSE LIVE 13:44 | 12 Mar 1.66 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

1.66

 HIGH

1.66

 LOW

1.66
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Royal India Corporation Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 1.66
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.66
VOLUME 5
52-Week high 2.07
52-Week low 0.86
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 1.66
Sell Qty 3255.00
OPEN 1.66
CLOSE 1.66
VOLUME 5
52-Week high 2.07
52-Week low 0.86
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 1.66
Sell Qty 3255.00

About Royal India Corporation Ltd.

Royal India Corporation Ltd

Royal India Corporation Ltd (formerly known as Natraj Financial & Services Limited) was incorporated in 1984 in the name and style of Natraj Commercial Enterprises Ltd. In October, 2006 company changed its name to Natraj Financial & Services Limited. In September, 2008 the company was taken over by existing promoters as per the rules & regulation of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Subs...

Royal India Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 13.57
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.12
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Royal India Corporation Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 14.09 77.12 -81.73
Other Income 0.04 1.11 -96.4
Total Income 14.13 78.23 -81.94
Total Expenses 14.02 79.34 -82.33
Operating Profit 0.11 -1.11 109.91
Net Profit -1.74 -1.46 -19.18
Equity Capital 23.08 23.08 -
> More on Royal India Corporation Ltd Financials Results

Royal India Corporation Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Shailja Commerc. 12.20 0.00 3.96
Millen. Online 0.79 0.00 3.95
FE (India) 2.40 0.00 3.86
Royal India 1.66 0.00 3.83
Chambal Brewer 5.10 8.28 3.82
Shree Metalloys 7.18 -4.90 3.78
AVI Polymers 9.19 4.91 3.76
> More on Royal India Corporation Ltd Peer Group

Royal India Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 45.92
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 36.88
Custodians 0.00
Other 17.20
> More on Royal India Corporation Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Royal India Corporation Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.55% -0.50%
1 Month -4.05% NA -1.08% -0.46%
3 Month -7.78% NA 2.12% 1.37%
6 Month 2.47% NA 5.51% 4.75%
1 Year 15.28% NA 17.22% 16.57%
3 Year -60.66% NA 17.29% 18.84%

Royal India Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.66
1.66
Week Low/High 1.66
2.00
Month Low/High 1.66
2.00
YEAR Low/High 0.86
2.00
All TIME Low/High 0.86
137.00

