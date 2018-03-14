You are here » Home
Royal India Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 512047
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE510H01015
BSE
LIVE
13:44 | 12 Mar
1.66
0
(0.00%)
OPEN
1.66
HIGH
1.66
LOW
1.66
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Royal India Corporation Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.66
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.66
|VOLUME
|5
|52-Week high
|2.07
|52-Week low
|0.86
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|1.66
|Sell Qty
|3255.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Royal India Corporation Ltd.
Royal India Corporation Ltd
Royal India Corporation Ltd (formerly known as Natraj Financial & Services Limited) was incorporated in 1984 in the name and style of Natraj Commercial Enterprises Ltd. In October, 2006 company changed its name to Natraj Financial & Services Limited. In September, 2008 the company was taken over by existing promoters as per the rules & regulation of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Subs...> More
Royal India Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Royal India Corporation Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|14.09
|77.12
|-81.73
|Other Income
|0.04
|1.11
|-96.4
|Total Income
|14.13
|78.23
|-81.94
|Total Expenses
|14.02
|79.34
|-82.33
|Operating Profit
|0.11
|-1.11
|109.91
|Net Profit
|-1.74
|-1.46
|-19.18
|Equity Capital
|23.08
|23.08
| -
Royal India Corporation Ltd - Peer Group
Royal India Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Royal India Corporation Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.55%
|-0.50%
|1 Month
|-4.05%
|NA
|-1.08%
|-0.46%
|3 Month
|-7.78%
|NA
|2.12%
|1.37%
|6 Month
|2.47%
|NA
|5.51%
|4.75%
|1 Year
|15.28%
|NA
|17.22%
|16.57%
|3 Year
|-60.66%
|NA
|17.29%
|18.84%
Royal India Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.66
|
|1.66
|Week Low/High
|1.66
|
|2.00
|Month Low/High
|1.66
|
|2.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.86
|
|2.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.86
|
|137.00
Quick Links for Royal India Corporation: