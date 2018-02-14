JUST IN
Royale Manor Hotels & Industries Ltd.

BSE: 526640 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE008C01011
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 12.39 0.23
(1.89%)
OPEN

12.25

 HIGH

12.47

 LOW

12.15
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Royale Manor Hotels & Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Royale Manor Hotels & Industries Ltd.

Royale Manor Hotels & Industries Ltd

Royal Manor Hotels and Industries incorporated in 1991 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, earlier it is in the name of Royal Manor Hotels was promoted by Ummed Singh P Champawat and Elcon Finlease & Industries. The company is engaged in the business of putting up hotel projects in India. The first project for a five-star hotel has come up at Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The company has a technical services agreemen...> More

Royale Manor Hotels & Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   21
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.27
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 9.76
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 21.56
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.57
Announcement

Royale Manor Hotels & Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 6.11 5.07 20.51
Other Income 0.03 0.03 0
Total Income 6.14 5.1 20.39
Total Expenses 4.7 3.75 25.33
Operating Profit 1.43 1.35 5.93
Net Profit 0.68 0.47 44.68
Equity Capital 16.93 16.93 -
Royale Manor Hotels & Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
KDJ Holiday 6.43 0.00 35.14
Tulip Star Hot. 54.00 -0.92 24.89
Dhanada Corp. 4.44 -4.93 24.82
Royale Manor 12.39 1.89 20.98
Phoenix Township 14.50 1.75 20.27
Arambhan Hospit. 39.15 -4.98 19.58
West Leisure 64.15 1.99 19.57
Royale Manor Hotels & Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 45.53
Banks/FIs 0.12
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 41.90
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.46
Royale Manor Hotels & Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.06% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -2.21% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -4.69% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 10.53% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 3.68% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 37.97% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Royale Manor Hotels & Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 12.15
12.47
Week Low/High 12.10
13.00
Month Low/High 12.10
14.00
YEAR Low/High 8.73
16.00
All TIME Low/High 0.95
92.00

