Royale Manor Hotels & Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 526640
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE008C01011
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
12.39
|
0.23
(1.89%)
|
OPEN
12.25
|
HIGH
12.47
|
LOW
12.15
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Royale Manor Hotels & Industries Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|12.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|12.16
|VOLUME
|1474
|52-Week high
|15.90
|52-Week low
|8.73
|P/E
|9.76
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|21
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|12.39
|Sell Qty
|5000.00
|OPEN
|12.25
|CLOSE
|12.16
|VOLUME
|1474
|52-Week high
|15.90
|52-Week low
|8.73
|P/E
|9.76
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|21
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|12.39
|Sell Qty
|5000.00
About Royale Manor Hotels & Industries Ltd.
Royale Manor Hotels & Industries Ltd
Royal Manor Hotels and Industries incorporated in 1991 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, earlier it is in the name of Royal Manor Hotels was promoted by Ummed Singh P Champawat and Elcon Finlease & Industries.
The company is engaged in the business of putting up hotel projects in India. The first project for a five-star hotel has come up at Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The company has a technical services agreement with Oberoi Hotels (India) for the management of the hotel.
Royale Manor Hotels & Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.06%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-2.21%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-4.69%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|10.53%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|3.68%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|37.97%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Royale Manor Hotels & Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|12.15
|
|12.47
|Week Low/High
|12.10
|
|13.00
|Month Low/High
|12.10
|
|14.00
|YEAR Low/High
|8.73
|
|16.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.95
|
|92.00
