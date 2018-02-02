RSC International Ltd.
About RSC International Ltd.
RSC International Ltd(formerly Ratangiri Textiles Limited), was incorporated in January 1993.The company is engaged in manufacture of Synthetic Yarn. The company has increased its installed capacity of Loom from 20 to 24 in the year 1999....> More
RSC International Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.02
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|229.00
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|7.21
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.64
RSC International Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.04
|0.01
|300
|Operating Profit
|-0.04
|-0.01
|-300
|Net Profit
|-0.04
|-0.01
|-300
|Equity Capital
|5.27
|5.27
|-
RSC International Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Vandana Knitwear
|0.27
|0.00
|2.89
|Amit Spinning
|0.69
|-4.17
|2.84
|Peeti Securities
|7.48
|1.91
|2.80
|Indus Fila
|1.27
|-4.51
|2.63
|RSC Internl.
|4.58
|4.81
|2.63
|Eureka Inds.
|3.00
|3.45
|2.62
|VTX Indust.
|1.43
|4.38
|2.60
RSC International Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
RSC International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.58
|
|4.58
|Week Low/High
|4.58
|
|5.00
|Month Low/High
|4.58
|
|5.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3.46
|
|5.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|50.00
