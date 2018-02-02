JUST IN
RSC International Ltd.

BSE: 530179 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE015F01019
BSE 14:41 | 05 Mar 4.58 0.21
(4.81%)
OPEN

4.58

 HIGH

4.58

 LOW

4.58
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan RSC International Ltd Not listed in NSE
About RSC International Ltd.

RSC International Ltd

RSC International Ltd(formerly Ratangiri Textiles Limited), was incorporated in January 1993.The company is engaged in manufacture of Synthetic Yarn. The company has increased its installed capacity of Loom from 20 to 24 in the year 1999....> More

RSC International Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.02
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 229.00
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 7.21
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.64
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

RSC International Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.04 0.01 300
Operating Profit -0.04 -0.01 -300
Net Profit -0.04 -0.01 -300
Equity Capital 5.27 5.27 -
RSC International Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Vandana Knitwear 0.27 0.00 2.89
Amit Spinning 0.69 -4.17 2.84
Peeti Securities 7.48 1.91 2.80
Indus Fila 1.27 -4.51 2.63
RSC Internl. 4.58 4.81 2.63
Eureka Inds. 3.00 3.45 2.62
VTX Indust. 1.43 4.38 2.60
RSC International Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 37.55
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 53.24
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.21
RSC International Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

RSC International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.58
4.58
Week Low/High 4.58
5.00
Month Low/High 4.58
5.00
YEAR Low/High 3.46
5.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
50.00

