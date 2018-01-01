RSWM Ltd

Rajasthan Spinning and Weaving Mills (RSWML) was incorporated in 1960. It was promoted by the Bhilwara group which has interests in various group companies. The company is managed by Chairman L N Jhunjhunwala and Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Shekhar Agarwal. RSWML came out with a Rs 157 cr Euro-issue in 1994 to finance its ambitious plans to increase spindleage by 18,800, add 24 looms at...> More