RSWM Ltd.

BSE: 500350 Sector: Industrials
NSE: RSWM ISIN Code: INE611A01016
About RSWM Ltd.

RSWM Ltd

Rajasthan Spinning and Weaving Mills (RSWML) was incorporated in 1960. It was promoted by the Bhilwara group which has interests in various group companies. The company is managed by Chairman L N Jhunjhunwala and Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Shekhar Agarwal. RSWML came out with a Rs 157 cr Euro-issue in 1994 to finance its ambitious plans to increase spindleage by 18,800, add 24 looms at...> More

RSWM Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   789
EPS - TTM () [*S] 12.62
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 26.55
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   125.00
Latest Dividend Date 19 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 3.72
Book Value / Share () [*S] 277.72
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.21
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

RSWM Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 787.37 698.08 12.79
Other Income 6.01 8.59 -30.03
Total Income 793.38 706.67 12.27
Total Expenses 722.85 636.81 13.51
Operating Profit 70.53 69.86 0.96
Net Profit 9.21 9.4 -2.02
Equity Capital 23.55 23.55 -
RSWM Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sintex Inds. 18.15 -1.36 1078.29
S P Apparels 365.00 0.58 918.71
Rajapalayam Mill 1097.00 -0.27 809.59
RSWM Ltd 335.00 -0.19 788.92
PDS Multi. 297.00 2.06 773.68
Jaybharat Text 20.00 0.00 765.70
Indian Terrain 197.00 1.49 747.62
RSWM Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 50.91
Banks/FIs 0.20
FIIs 1.09
Insurance 0.76
Mutual Funds 12.82
Indian Public 24.66
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.15
RSWM Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.06% -3.89% 0.00% -0.98%
1 Month -4.56% -3.50% -1.61% -0.95%
3 Month -3.30% -3.14% 1.56% 0.88%
6 Month -6.76% -6.45% 4.94% 4.24%
1 Year -15.89% -14.32% 16.59% 16.00%
3 Year 46.87% 52.20% 16.65% 18.26%

RSWM Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 332.50
338.00
Week Low/High 325.00
346.00
Month Low/High 322.50
355.00
YEAR Low/High 302.15
460.00
All TIME Low/High 9.10
510.00

