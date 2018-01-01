RSWM Ltd.
|BSE: 500350
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: RSWM
|ISIN Code: INE611A01016
|BSE LIVE 13:58 | 12 Mar
|335.00
|
-0.65
(-0.19%)
|
OPEN
338.00
|
HIGH
338.00
|
LOW
332.50
|NSE LIVE 13:36 | 12 Mar
|335.00
|
0.85
(0.25%)
|
OPEN
334.15
|
HIGH
337.20
|
LOW
334.10
About RSWM Ltd.
Rajasthan Spinning and Weaving Mills (RSWML) was incorporated in 1960. It was promoted by the Bhilwara group which has interests in various group companies. The company is managed by Chairman L N Jhunjhunwala and Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Shekhar Agarwal. RSWML came out with a Rs 157 cr Euro-issue in 1994 to finance its ambitious plans to increase spindleage by 18,800, add 24 looms at...> More
RSWM Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|789
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|12.62
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|26.55
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|125.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|19 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|3.72
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|277.72
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.21
RSWM Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|787.37
|698.08
|12.79
|Other Income
|6.01
|8.59
|-30.03
|Total Income
|793.38
|706.67
|12.27
|Total Expenses
|722.85
|636.81
|13.51
|Operating Profit
|70.53
|69.86
|0.96
|Net Profit
|9.21
|9.4
|-2.02
|Equity Capital
|23.55
|23.55
|-
RSWM Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sintex Inds.
|18.15
|-1.36
|1078.29
|S P Apparels
|365.00
|0.58
|918.71
|Rajapalayam Mill
|1097.00
|-0.27
|809.59
|RSWM Ltd
|335.00
|-0.19
|788.92
|PDS Multi.
|297.00
|2.06
|773.68
|Jaybharat Text
|20.00
|0.00
|765.70
|Indian Terrain
|197.00
|1.49
|747.62
RSWM Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
RSWM Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.06%
|-3.89%
|0.00%
|-0.98%
|1 Month
|-4.56%
|-3.50%
|-1.61%
|-0.95%
|3 Month
|-3.30%
|-3.14%
|1.56%
|0.88%
|6 Month
|-6.76%
|-6.45%
|4.94%
|4.24%
|1 Year
|-15.89%
|-14.32%
|16.59%
|16.00%
|3 Year
|46.87%
|52.20%
|16.65%
|18.26%
RSWM Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|332.50
|
|338.00
|Week Low/High
|325.00
|
|346.00
|Month Low/High
|322.50
|
|355.00
|YEAR Low/High
|302.15
|
|460.00
|All TIME Low/High
|9.10
|
|510.00
