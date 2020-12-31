RTCL Ltd.
About RTCL Ltd.
RTCL Ltd., formerly known as Raghunath Tobacco Company Ltd. was incorporated as a limited company in Mar.'94. It was promoted by Om Prakash Agarwal, Jai Prakash Agarwal and Sri Prakash Agarwal. The company is setting up an unit to manufacture cigarettes at Chaudharipur, Uttar Pradesh, with an installed capacity of 2376 mln cigarettes pa. It also proposes to set up a primary making department to...> More
RTCL Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|5
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.11
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|35.09
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|15.51
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.25
RTCL Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2.92
|-
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.1
|-20
|Total Income
|0.08
|3.02
|-97.35
|Total Expenses
|0.12
|2.77
|-95.67
|Operating Profit
|-0.03
|0.25
|-112
|Net Profit
|-0.26
|-0.21
|-23.81
|Equity Capital
|12
|12
|-
RTCL Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Parab Infra
|12.36
|-5.00
|6.64
|B&B Realty
|4.45
|0.00
|6.62
|Indo-Asian Food
|10.35
|-0.48
|5.34
|RTCL
|3.86
|0.26
|4.63
|Nyssa Corp.
|1.49
|0.00
|4.47
|Macro Intl.
|11.26
|-4.98
|4.47
|Yuranus Infrast.
|12.40
|-4.62
|4.34
RTCL Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
RTCL Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-9.39%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-21.22%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-2.53%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-16.09%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|42.96%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
RTCL Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.66
|
|3.86
|Week Low/High
|3.66
|
|4.00
|Month Low/High
|3.66
|
|5.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3.42
|
|7.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.45
|
|14.00
