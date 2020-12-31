JUST IN
RTCL Ltd.

BSE: 531552 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE754B01012
BSE 13:44 | 12 Mar 3.86 0.01
(0.26%)
OPEN

3.66

 HIGH

3.86

 LOW

3.66
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan RTCL Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 3.66
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.85
VOLUME 180
52-Week high 7.06
52-Week low 3.42
P/E 35.09
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 3.86
Buy Qty 50.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About RTCL Ltd.

RTCL Ltd

RTCL Ltd., formerly known as Raghunath Tobacco Company Ltd. was incorporated as a limited company in Mar.'94. It was promoted by Om Prakash Agarwal, Jai Prakash Agarwal and Sri Prakash Agarwal. The company is setting up an unit to manufacture cigarettes at Chaudharipur, Uttar Pradesh, with an installed capacity of 2376 mln cigarettes pa. It also proposes to set up a primary making department to...> More

RTCL Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.11
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 35.09
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 15.51
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.25
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

RTCL Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2.92 -
Other Income 0.08 0.1 -20
Total Income 0.08 3.02 -97.35
Total Expenses 0.12 2.77 -95.67
Operating Profit -0.03 0.25 -112
Net Profit -0.26 -0.21 -23.81
Equity Capital 12 12 -
RTCL Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Parab Infra 12.36 -5.00 6.64
B&B Realty 4.45 0.00 6.62
Indo-Asian Food 10.35 -0.48 5.34
RTCL 3.86 0.26 4.63
Nyssa Corp. 1.49 0.00 4.47
Macro Intl. 11.26 -4.98 4.47
Yuranus Infrast. 12.40 -4.62 4.34
RTCL Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 53.74
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 40.42
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.84
RTCL Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -9.39% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -21.22% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -2.53% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -16.09% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 42.96% NA 17.24% 19.01%

RTCL Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.66
3.86
Week Low/High 3.66
4.00
Month Low/High 3.66
5.00
YEAR Low/High 3.42
7.00
All TIME Low/High 0.45
14.00

