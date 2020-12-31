RTCL Ltd

RTCL Ltd., formerly known as Raghunath Tobacco Company Ltd. was incorporated as a limited company in Mar.'94. It was promoted by Om Prakash Agarwal, Jai Prakash Agarwal and Sri Prakash Agarwal. The company is setting up an unit to manufacture cigarettes at Chaudharipur, Uttar Pradesh, with an installed capacity of 2376 mln cigarettes pa. It also proposes to set up a primary making department to...> More