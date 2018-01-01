JUST IN
RTS Power Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 531215 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE005C01017
BSE 15:15 | 12 Mar 54.80 0.35
(0.64%)
OPEN

52.75

 HIGH

54.80

 LOW

52.75
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan RTS Power Corporation Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 52.75
PREVIOUS CLOSE 54.45
VOLUME 26
52-Week high 68.35
52-Week low 26.10
P/E 11.07
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 45
Buy Price 53.00
Buy Qty 300.00
Sell Price 54.80
Sell Qty 24.00
About RTS Power Corporation Ltd.

RTS Power Corporation Ltd

RTS Power Corporation Ltd

Incorporated in Dec.'47 as Bhanwarlal Bhutoria Pvt Ltd, the Calcutta-based RTS Power Corporation became a public limited company in 1984. The company acquired its present name in Jan.'94. It came out with its maiden public issue in Aug.'85. The company was promoted by Sumermal Bhutoria. In 1971, the company set up production facilities to manufacture power and distribution transformers at Jaipu...

RTS Power Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   45
EPS - TTM () [*S] 4.95
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 11.07
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 22 Sep 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 124.27
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.44
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

RTS Power Corporation Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 45.04 34.55 30.36
Other Income 0.31 0.43 -27.91
Total Income 45.35 34.97 29.68
Total Expenses 40.98 33.45 22.51
Operating Profit 4.36 1.52 186.84
Net Profit 1.02 -0.58 275.86
Equity Capital 8.17 8.17 -
RTS Power Corporation Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kaycee Inds. 7668.60 4.91 48.31
Easun Reyrolle 15.50 -2.52 47.74
Matra Kaushal 2.36 0.00 47.60
RTS Power Corpn. 54.80 0.64 44.77
RMC Switchgears 71.00 6.77 43.24
Best & Crompton 3.43 -4.99 42.48
Star Delta Trans 138.00 -1.43 41.40
RTS Power Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 67.25
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 13.10
Custodians 0.00
Other 19.65
RTS Power Corporation Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.35% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 9.27% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -5.52% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 71.25% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 79.08% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 124.13% NA 17.24% 19.01%

RTS Power Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 52.75
54.80
Week Low/High 52.30
63.00
Month Low/High 45.00
66.00
YEAR Low/High 26.10
68.00
All TIME Low/High 9.50
308.00

