You are here » Home
» Company
» RTS Power Corporation Ltd
RTS Power Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 531215
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE005C01017
|
BSE
15:15 | 12 Mar
|
54.80
|
0.35
(0.64%)
|
OPEN
52.75
|
HIGH
54.80
|
LOW
52.75
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
RTS Power Corporation Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|52.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|54.45
|VOLUME
|26
|52-Week high
|68.35
|52-Week low
|26.10
|P/E
|11.07
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|45
|Buy Price
|53.00
|Buy Qty
|300.00
|Sell Price
|54.80
|Sell Qty
|24.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|11.07
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|45
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|52.75
|CLOSE
|54.45
|VOLUME
|26
|52-Week high
|68.35
|52-Week low
|26.10
|P/E
|11.07
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|45
|Buy Price
|53.00
|Buy Qty
|300.00
|Sell Price
|54.80
|Sell Qty
|24.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|11.07
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|44.77
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About RTS Power Corporation Ltd.
RTS Power Corporation Ltd
Incorporated in Dec.'47 as Bhanwarlal Bhutoria Pvt Ltd, the Calcutta-based RTS Power Corporation became a public limited company in 1984. The company acquired its present name in Jan.'94. It came out with its maiden public issue in Aug.'85. The company was promoted by Sumermal Bhutoria.
In 1971, the company set up production facilities to manufacture power and distribution transformers at Jaipu...> More
RTS Power Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals
RTS Power Corporation Ltd - Financial Results
> More on RTS Power Corporation Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|45.04
|34.55
|30.36
|Other Income
|0.31
|0.43
|-27.91
|Total Income
|45.35
|34.97
|29.68
|Total Expenses
|40.98
|33.45
|22.51
|Operating Profit
|4.36
|1.52
|186.84
|Net Profit
|1.02
|-0.58
|275.86
|Equity Capital
|8.17
|8.17
| -
RTS Power Corporation Ltd - Peer Group
RTS Power Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
RTS Power Corporation Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.35%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|9.27%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-5.52%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|71.25%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|79.08%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|124.13%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
RTS Power Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|52.75
|
|54.80
|Week Low/High
|52.30
|
|63.00
|Month Low/High
|45.00
|
|66.00
|YEAR Low/High
|26.10
|
|68.00
|All TIME Low/High
|9.50
|
|308.00
Quick Links for RTS Power Corporation: